SWAYAM (Free) Online Course on Intellectual Property by NLU Delhi (July 1 – October 31) [Register by August 31]

We’re pleased to inform you that a free online course on intellectual property starting on 1st July 2021 is being offered for students on the e-learning platform SWAYAM by Dr. Yogesh Pai, Assistant Professor of Law, in-charge of the IPR Chair at National Law University, Delhi. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Join the Online Course on Intellectual Property

Title

SWAYAM (Free) Online Course ‘Intellectual Property’

About the Course

The course is launched on the SWAYAM platform by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India and is offered by Dr. Yogesh Pai, Assistant Professor of Law, in-charge of the IPR Chair and Co-Director of the Centre for Innovation, Intellectual Property and Competition (CIIPC) at National Law University, Delhi. Various IP experts (academics, legal practitioners, in-house counsels, and public-policy analysts) in India have contributed to the development of the course.

Structure of the Course

The course curriculum contains forty-one modules in four different quadrants: e-texts (3000-5000 words per module), additional readings, upto 30 minutes video lesson (per module) and assignment (containing 12 questions per module). The course covers wide areas of study that includes fundamentals of IP, historical origins and international obligations, economics of IP, justifications, nature of IP subject matter, criteria for protection, term, rights, infringement, assignment and licensing, defenses, exceptions, public interest considerations, remedies and enforcement. The course will also contain topics that involve the interface of IP with areas such as human rights, free speech and competition law. For a detailed overview of the course and instructor’s bio visit the link: https://onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in/cec21_mg14/preview

Instructor

Dr. Yogesh Pai (National Law University, Delhi)

2021 Course Highlights

I. Weekly discussion forum will provide access to lively discussions on contemporary topics and cutting-edge issues of the last one year.

II. Two hour online contact class by the course coordinator in the eight week and the fifteenth week.

Duration

Fifteen weeks and runs on online e-learning platform Swayam. The Course starts on 1st July 2021 and ends on 31st October 2021.

Eligibility and Certificates/Credits

The course is offered for four credits. The course is open to all students and certificates will be awarded to students who take internal assessments and final exams during the course. Students enrolled with LL.B. or LL.M. programs can also transfer credits obtained from the course if their universities permit to do so. For further information, see UGC (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM) Regulation 2016 available at: https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/5963385_UGC-(Credit-Framework-for-Online-Courses-through-SWAYAM)-Regulation,-2016.pdf

Fees

Registration to the course is free of cost. However candidates seeking a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams that comes at a fee and attend in-person at designated centres. For additional info, visit: https://swayam.gov.in/about

Deadline

The last date to enroll for the course is 31st August, 2021.

Enrollment

To enroll for the course please visit: https://onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in/cec21_mg14/preview.

Contact

For any queries related to the course and registration write us at [email protected].