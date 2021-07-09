We’re pleased to inform you that The Journal of the Patent and Trademark Office Society is inviting submissions for Volume 102 of the journal. For further deatils, please see the announcement below:

Call for Submissions: The Journal of the Patent and Trademark Office Society (Vol. 102)

The Journal of the Patent and Trademark Office Society (‘JPTOS’), America’s premiere intellectual property law journal for over one hundred years, hereby announces an open call for submissions by direct email to [email protected] or on Scholastica (go to https://jptos. scholasticahq.com and to set up a Scholastica account go to http://scholasticahq.com).

After taking a publishing hiatus due to the pandemic, we are back on track for publishing Volume 102 and onwards! Thus, we are calling all practitioners, judges, law professors, law students, economists, legal professionals, writers and anyone with interest in the fields of intellectual property, law and technology!

We are seeking articles involving intellectual property (patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, or hybrids between all such forms) or law & technology (blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, social media, privacy/surveillance, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, COVID vaccine patents or patent policy and topics) and all related fields.

JPTOS is one of the oldest intellectual property journals in the United States and for over a century, we have been at the very forefront of the intellectual property debate and we will stay there ONLY with your contributions.

Again, you may directly email your submissions to [email protected] or contact that email address for any questions about the Journal. In addition, see the above Scholastica website or our official website at http://jptos.org for further details regarding submission guidelines, our staff and Board of Governors, contact information, subscriptions or ordering/accessing past issues.

Looking forward to your submissions!