Call for Internship: DPIIT- IPR Chair at Gujarat National Law University  [Apply by July20]

We’re pleased to inform you that the DPIIT IPR Chair at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar is inviting applications from law students for an online internship. For further details, please see the announcement below:

DPIIT- IPR Chair | Gujarat National Law University

Call for Internship

About the University

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) is the statutory university established by the Government of Gujarat under the Gujarat National Law University Act, 2003. The University is recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) (2f & 12B). GNLU is a premier institute in the field of legal teaching–learning and research. GNLU a comprehensive, student-centric, competency based multidisciplinary and research-focused University, dedicated to build an environment enabling critical thinking and reflection on the fundamental legal issues confronting the interconnected world, offers B.A., LL.B. (Hon.), B.Com., LL.B. (Hon.), B.Sc., LL.B. (Hon.), B.B.A., LL.B. (Hon.), B.S.W., LL. B, LL.M. and Ph.D. in-Law and inter-disciplinary fields.

About the DPIIT- IPR Chair

DPIIT-IPR Chair was established under the Scheme for Pedagogy & Research in IPRs for Holistic Education & Academia (SPRIHA) by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Among few eligible Institutions, Gujarat National Law University have been accorded approval to set up the IPR Chair in 2018 to promote Intellectual Property (IP) education and foster IP research and inculcate a long-standing recognition and respect for one’s IP and others IP in the student’s mind.

About the Internship Scheme

The internship program aims to foster research in IPR and to set up a productive IP ecosystem in India. The internship program will provide an excellent opportunity to familiarise with the activities of DPIIT IPR Chair. The interns will be required to provide high-quality research and are also expected to facilitate and coordinate the programs conducted by the DPIIT IPR Chair. Towards the completion of internship, interns have to submit the research work assigned to them in the form of papers, presentations or reports.

Eligibility

Applications are invited from students from recognized law institutions and universities and having a strong interest in IP law. Candidates are expected to be proficient in legal research and writing, and should be willing to learn.

Application process

Interested candidates are required to send their application along with the following requisite to [email protected]

Cover letter (in the body of the e-mail)

Curriculum vitae; and

A writing sample either published or unpublished on Intellectual Property Law (between 1000-1500 words including footnotes)

The subject line of the email should be “Application for Internship with DPIIT -IPR Chair”.

The last date to apply for online internship is July 20,2021.

After the selection process, information will be sent to selected interns via mail.

Duration

The duration of the internship would be for six (6) to eight (8) weeks.

Mode of Internship

The Internship will be online. All the reporting and dissemination of information will take place through the mail. Every task allocated to the interns will have specific guidelines to be followed.

Certificate of Internship

Certificate will be awarded to the interns upon satisfactory completion of all the mandatory requirements of their internships and on submission of their Report/Paper and its evaluation by the DPIIT-IPR Chair.

Terms & Conditions