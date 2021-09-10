High-Level Dialogue—TRIPS Waiver: Challenges & Opportunities? [September 13]

We are pleased to inform you that a high-level dialogue to discuss the challenges and opportunities concerning the TRIPS Waiver with intellectual property experts, a nobel laureate, a member of the European Parliament, and a US Congressman is being organised on 13th September, 2021 from 6:45 PM to 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time. For further details, please read the announcement below.

High-Level Dialogue—TRIPS Waiver: Challenges & Opportunities?

With 4.6 million deaths officially reported, evidence suggests that the death toll is more than double with the pandemic increasingly concentrated in developing countries and growing. Vaccine access is hugely uneven and inequitable, while therapeutics are in short supply and priced out of reach. Despite global calls for open sharing of knowledge and technology, production of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics etc., continues to be built on monopolies contributing to inequitable access to those critical medical commodities.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is considering a proposal for a temporary waiver from certain TRIPS obligations (TRIPS waiver) to remove existing and potential legal barriers to create the freedom to operate and collaborate to scale up manufacturing and diversify supply. This proposal led by India and South Africa and co-sponsored by 64 WTO Members has received widespread global support. However, it faces resistance, especially from some high-income countries that have sought to delay and distract from the proposal.

In particular, the European Commission, the official representative of the European Union in the WTO, is opposed to the TRIPS waiver. Instead, it has argued in favour of the status quo through its WTO communication (IP/C/W/681), although a European Parliament resolution supports constructive text-based engagement “for a temporary waiver of the WTO TRIPS Agreement”. In May, the US expressed support for an intellectual property waiver for vaccines but has since been less forthcoming.

The Dialogue will discuss the challenges and opportunities concerning the TRIPS Waiver.

Panelists

Anna Cavazzini, Member of European Parliament

Joseph E. Stiglitz, Nobel Laureate, Economist; Professor, Columbia University

Graham Dutfield, Professor of International Governance, University of Leeds

Ro Khanna, Congressman, United States House of Representatives

Siva Thambisetty, Associate Professor of Law, London School of Economics and Political Science

Moderator

Leena Menghaney, Global IP Advisor, MSF Access Campaign

