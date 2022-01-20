We’re pleased to inform you that The Screenwriters Association (SWA) is urgently looking to recruit a full-time Legal Officer to be based at its office in Mumbai. For further details, please read the announcement below.

Call for Applications: Legal Officer at Screenwriters Association, Mumbai

The Screenwriters Association (SWA) is inviting applications for the appointment of a full-time Legal Officer to be based at its office in Mumbai.

About SWA

SWA is the registered Trade Union of screenwriters of the Film, Television and OTT industry. Its primary objective is to promote and secure the due rights and interests of its screenwriter-members. SWA also addresses members’ complaints against producers, directors, broadcasters, studios or even other writers, regarding violation of their contracts, or infringement of their copyright, credit denial, etc. via its Dispute Settlement Committee (DSC). SWA strives to help members protect their intellectual property and its value by way of guiding them in negotiating contracts that are fair to them.

Responsibilities

SWA legal officer has two-fold responsibilities. First, to guide members on their draft contracts, advising them for contract terms negotiation and guide them with their legal queries. Second, to assist SWA in resolving/mediating its members’ copyright-related and other legal & contractual disputes. It would involve examining members’ complaints for their validity, assisting and guiding the DSC to conduct fair and effective mediation hearings, recommending action against the offending party, including litigation, recommending legal aid to the member, liaising with SWA’s panel of lawyers, attending court hearings, and continuously advising SWA regarding further courses of action. SWA Legal Officer shall also be responsible for drafting, negotiating and reviewing any contract that SWA enters with any other person & entity.

Qualifications and Experience

The candidate must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in law (LL.B.) from an Institute or College or University or deemed University recognized by the Bar Council of India. A sound knowledge of law, relevant statutes pertaining to intellectual property rights, contracts, commercial and labour laws is imperative. The candidate should have at least three years of professional experience in handling intellectual property rights matters, especially those pertaining to the Copyright Act.

Compensation

The salary, shall be in the region of Rs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only) per month. This is negotiable, based on exceptional merit, communication skills, experience and knowledge of law.

Application Procedure

Interested candidates must send by email, their duly-signed applications with Statement of Purpose, along with a detailed CV mentioning their personal, educational and professional details, accompanied by a recent passport-sized colour photograph.

E-mail: [email protected]

Kindly mention “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF LEGAL OFFICER” as the Subject.