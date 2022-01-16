Call for Applications: Post of Research Officer at CUSAT Kochi’s Inter University Centre for IPR Studies [Apply by January 31]

We’re pleased to inform you that The Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies at CUSAT, Kochi is inviting applications for the post of Research Officer (Science/Technology). For further details, please see the announcement below:

Call for Applications: Post of Research Officer at CUSAT Kochi’s Inter University Centre for IPR Studies

The Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies invites applications from qualified candidates for engagement to the post of Research Officer (Science/Technology) in IUCIPRS on a contract basis for one year. The deadline for application is 31.01.2022. The application form can be accessed here.

The details are as follows:

A. No. of post- 1 No. (General).

B. Qualifications-

i)

a) Masters Degree (Recognised by CUSAT) in Science/Technology with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed)

OR

b) LLM (IP) Degree or equivalent (Recognised by CUSAT) with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).

ii) Research experience in IPR related area of at least two years.

C. Pay (Consolidated pay)- Rs.40,000/- per month for PG holders and Rs.60,000/- per month for Ph.D. holders

D. Maximum Age- 40 years

E. How to apply-

Applications to the above posts have to be submitted in the prescribed application form available in the website: www.cusat.ac.in or www.ciprs.cusat.ac.in.

The signed application with copies of documents to prove age, qualification and experience should reach the Director, IUCIPRS with required fee on or before 10.01.2022. Late and defective applications will be summarily rejected.

F. Fee details- Application Fee: Rs.500/- for (General) and Rs.250/- for SC/ST candidates respectively

G. Mode of Remittance – By DD drawn in favour of the Director, IUCIPRS payable at SBI, CUSAT Campus Branch