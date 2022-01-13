Call for Papers: GNLU Journal of Law and Technology

We’re pleased to inform you that the GNLU Centre for Law and Technology is inviting submissions for GNLU Journal of Law and Technology. For details, please see their call for papers below.

Call for Papers for GNLU Journal of Law and Technology

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

The GNLU Journal of Law and Technology encourages paper submissions focusing on the amalgamation of any area of technology and law. GNLU Journal of Law and Technology is a bi-annual journal open for submissions from academicians, practitioners, research scholars and students. Co-authorship is allowed to a maximum of 2 authors. However, co-authorship is not allowed in case of Case Comment, Legislative Comment and Book Review. Manuscript must not be currently before another journal for consideration. Articles must not be previously published in English. Plagiarism of any sort will result in immediate disqualification of the submission. The manuscript shall be free from all grammatical and spelling errors. The submission of the files shall be in the Microsoft Office (doc./docx) formats only. The submission must contain an abstract (not more than 500 words) and at most 5 keywords. The submission must necessarily be accompanied with a ‘Conclusion’ putting forth the authors’ views and opinions on the subject matter. The submission shall consist of cover letter and main document. The Cover Letter addressed to the Chief Editor shall include the details like Name of Author(s); Contact Details – Address, Email and Mobile No. of Author(s); Name and Address of Institution of Author(s); Academic Qualifications / Affiliations of Author(s); Conflict of Interest Statement and Financial Declaration by Author(s) {in case of sponsored studies}.

The main document shall not contain any author identification like name(s), affiliation(s), and any acknowledgement(s).

The name of the author(s) shall not be there in the file properties of the main document.

The title, abstract or the keywords shall not be removed from the main document.

CATEGORIES

Articles (minimum 5000 words, excluding footnotes).

Essays (3500-5000 words, excluding footnotes).

Book Reviews/Case Commentary/ Short Notes (2000-3500 words, excluding footnotes).

Word limit prescribed shall be adhered.

FORMATTING AND CITATION STYLE

The body of the manuscript must be in the font “Times New Roman”, font size 12, line spacing 1.5 and alignment “justify”. All footnotes must be in Font “Times New Roman”, font size 10, line spacing 1. All submissions must follow the OSCOLA style. Spell out acronyms on first reference following by the abbreviated term in parenthesis. The numbering against the heading (1., 2., ….) / sub-heading (1.1, 1.2, …..) shall be in the decimal number format system. The heading shall be kept bold and the sub-headings shall be kept in italic.

Non-conformity could be a ground for rejection.

SUBMISSION PROCEDURE

All submissions must be made to [email protected] with the subject “Manuscript Submission for GNLU Journal of Law and Technology”. The submissions with the journal are open throughout the year and manuscript(s) will be considered for any particular issue based on the completion of the review process and the availability of space in a particular volume of the journal.

Details about the journal can be accessed at https://gnlu.ac.in/Centre-for-Law-and-Technology/GNLU-Journal-of-Law-and-Technology.

For queries, write to [email protected]