CGPDTM to Continue Daily Open House Sessions to address Grievances/Suggestions on IPR Issues

Image from here
Attention all intellectual property enthusiasts! On some exciting news on the transparency front, the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks has recently announced daily Open House sessions. These sessions began in October 2022 (see the December notice here) and will now continue on a daily basis.
The sessions will be held on a daily basis from 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM via WebEx. These Open House sessions will address various IPR grievances and suggestions, and if you are an IP practitioner, applicant or stakeholder, this is an excellent opportunity to interact directly with the IPO for any grievances or suggestions you may have.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, the sessions will deal with Patents and the sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be for Trade Marks. On Fridays, the Office will delve into Designs, Copyrights and Geographical Indications. However, as the notice states, in case of any urgent matters, stakeholders can attend the Open House for any IP matter.
This can be a great opportunity for stakeholders on various IP-related issues as well as IP enthusiasts, to gain valuable insights and clarify any doubts they might have. So, mark your calendars today!
Relevant Links: –
Click here to access the link for the Open House sessions.
Click here to check out the official announcement.