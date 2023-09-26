[Sponsored] PatSeer Connect 2023: AI’s Role in Shaping the Future of Intellectual Property

We are pleased to inform you that PatSeer is organizing its event “PatSeer Connect 2023” in Mumbai (October 6, 2023, Friday), Delhi (October 12, 2023, Thursday) and Chandigarh (October 13, 2023, Friday). For further details, please see their announcement below.
Note: This is a sponsored post.
PatSeer Connect 2023: AI’s Role in Shaping the Future of Intellectual Property
PatSeer, a prominent player in the intellectual property (IP) field, is excited to announce PatSeer Connect 2023. This event offers a golden opportunity to connect with top IP professionals and engage in insightful discussions about intellectual property and artificial intelligence. Join us for a thoughtful discussion on the evolving landscape of IP in the era of Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT).
How Does This Benefit You?
- Forecasting the Future: Hear directly from industry leaders as they share their perspectives and predictions on the next big developments in IP.
- Build a Competitive Edge: Explore the potential of integrating artificial intelligence into your research processes. This will help you protect your intellectual property, fine-tune your IP strategies, and maintain a leading position in your industry.
- PatSeer’s Unique GPT-Based AI: See firsthand how PatSeer’s AI features are reshaping and optimizing IP strategies.
- Network and Connect: Remember, “Your network is your net worth.” This event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with mentors and peers and learn from top-tier industry leaders.
Agenda Highlights Across Cities
|Mumbai – October 6, 2023, Friday
|Delhi – October 12, 2023, Thursday
|Chandigarh – October 13, 2023, Friday
|Panel Moderator: Rohan Turior – Partner at INNOIPS
|NA
|NA
|Panelists: Mr. Anjani Kumar – Head of IPR, PanasonicMs. Smita Prajapati – AGM of IPR, FDC LtdMs. Nivedita Uphade – IP Manager, Coats Group
|NA
|NA
|Agenda: 14:00 – 14:30: Welcome, Introductions, and Onboarding 14:30 – 15:30: Ideating, Innovating, Protecting, and Marketing: Are These Interconnected? 15:30 – 16:00: Networking Break with Hi-Tea, Coffee, and Snacks 16:00 – 17:00: Learn What’s New in PatSeer: Semantic AI Case Study
|Agenda: 13:30 – 14:00: Welcome, Introductions, and Onboarding 14:00 – 15:00: Patenting Trends in AI-Based Medical Devices and Diagnostic Inventions (Dr. Meera Sharma, IP Head at Sonani Industries) 15:00 – 15:30: Networking Break with Hi-Tea, Coffee, and Snacks 15:30 – 16:30: Learn What’s New in PatSeer: Semantic AI Case Study
|Agenda: 13:30 – 14:00: Welcome, Introductions, and Onboarding 14:00 – 15:00: Talk by Mr. Madhav Kulkarni (Gig: Digital Tools Leader for Innovation at Dow): Illuminating Some Dark Corners of Patent Data 15:00 – 15:30: Networking Break with Hi-Tea, Coffee, and Snacks 15:30 – 16:30: Learn What’s New in PatSeer: Semantic AI Case Study
|Click here to register- https://bit.ly/3Zml6vO
|Click here to register- https://bit.ly/44RT5NH
|Click here to register- https://bit.ly/3ENjMII
We are pleased to inform you that admission to PatSeer Connect 2023 is currently being offered without charge. However, we strongly recommend registering as soon as possible, as seats are limited and filling up quickly.
Experience the evolution: PatSeer Connect 2023— your gateway to innovation, connectivity, and profound transformation.
See you in Mumbai, Delhi, or Chandigarh!