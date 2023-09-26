Webinar on “Breaking Patent Barriers: Struggle to Access Breast Cancer Medicines in India” (September 28)

We’re pleased to inform you that Third World Network is organizing a webinar on “ Breaking Patent Barriers: Struggle to Access Breast Cancer Medicines in India” on 28th September, Thursday at 1 pm GMT (6:30 pm Indian Standard Time). For further details, please see their announcement below:
Breaking Patent Barriers: Struggle to Access Breast Cancer Medicines in India
Accessing cancer treatment and medications has emerged as a pressing concern in India. The exorbitant expenses associated with these vital resources often place them beyond the financial means of many patients, resulting in severe financial strain on numerous families. This issue stems from intellectual property barriers, specifically patents and trade secrets, which contribute to the unaffordability of cancer care.
In recent times, there has been a surge in efforts to combat these challenges. Notably, in July 2021, a breast cancer patient petitioned the Kerala High Court, urging the government to issue a compulsory license for the production of a generic version of Ribociclib, a drug developed and marketed by Novartis, as well as Abemaciclib, a product of Eli Lilly. This move was proposed as a means to reduce the cost of this crucial anti-breast cancer drug, making the treatment more accessible.
As of March 2023, both companies have been formally notified and asked to address the matter. In response, both Eli Lilly and Novartis conveyed to the Kerala High Court that they oppose any moves for compulsory license and informed the court that despite their drugs being perceived as relatively costly in India, their sales figures remain robust.
This webinar aims to delve into this case and shed light on the potential ramifications it could have on the accessibility of cancer medications and treatments within the country.
Date: 28th September, Thursday
Time: 1 pm GMT (6:30 pm Indian Standard Time)
Registration: Click Here
Speakers
Gopa Kumar
Senior Researcher and Legal Advisor, Third World Network
Chetali Rao
Biotechnology patent lawyer and Researcher, Third World Network