SpicyIP Events: CUSAT’s Workshop on Research Methods in IPRs [Kochi, Feb 28 & 29]

Date : February 28, 2020 - February 29, 2020

Nature : Workshop

Location : Conference Hall, IUCIPRS, CUSAT, Kochi

Contact : As mentioned in the post below

We’re pleased to inform our readers that the Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is organising a two day workshop on Research methods on IPR, scheduled for 28th and 29th February, 2020. The deadline for submitting applications is January 31, 2020. For further details of the workshop, please read the announcement below:

ICSSR Sponsored IInd Hands on Training : Research Methods in Intellectual Property Rights

Intellectual property (IP) law is based on many assumptions about how creators and innovators behave, how markets for inventions operate, and how judges and juries adjudicate IP disputes. Despite the prominence of these assumptions in IP doctrine, their accuracy has rarely been tested. Empirical studies—employing controlled experiments, data collection from real-world cases, and structured interviews—can examine the validity of IP law’s basic assumptions and provide recommendations for promoting innovation and increasing the efficiency of the system. Research methodology comprises of the steps in conducting research beginning from literature review to the creation and analysis of empirical data. Lack of awareness and effective training of tools research methodology is an impediment to carrying out quality research. The workshop aims at addressing this crucial problem by imparting training to IP researchers for properly conducting a research, and analyse the results of empirical study to support their findings in IPR policy research.

About the Workshop

The current workshop is an effort to enrich the research scholars in intellectual property on research methodology with hands-on training. This workshop is open for legal academicians who are working in the areas of intellectual property law in India. There is a clear transition from conceptual to empirical research work in the IP research. The core objective of this workshop is to make the target group more capable of handling IP data. All the sessions will be handled with lectures and practical exercises.

Course Structure

• Necessity of empirical studies in IP

• Introduction to IP data

• Making sense of IP data

• Literature review in IP research

• Use of Web scrapping in IP research

Programme Schedule of Hands-on Training

28th February 2020 – Day 1

9.30. am – 11.00 | Importance of empirical studies in IPR Need of Empirical research in IP – meaningful evidences from IP empirical Research (one class room exercise) | Professor (Dr). N.S Gopalakrishnan

11.00 – 11:15 | Tea Break

11.15 am-1.00 pm | Review of literature in IP research IPR databases and Review of literature in IP research Literature search and writing review (One class room exercise) | Dr Anson C J,

Assistant Professor IUCIPRS, CUSAT

1.00 pm – 2 pm | Lunch break

2.00 pm – 4.00 pm | Critical consumption and responsible production of empirical data in IP research Use of empirical data in research – why we need a more cautious approach – Best practices in empirical research (One class room exercise) | Dr. Arul George Scaria, Assistant Professor, Co-Director, CIPPC

Tea break and Photo session

29th February 2020 – Day 2

9.30 am – 11.00 am | Making sense of IP Data – Microsoft Excel and Web scrapping in IPR research Web scrapping with Octoparse 3, Options in excel, data handling, data formats, how to use excel for data analysis. Making sense of IP Data, web scrapping. Graph, pivot table, correlation of data and representation of data in thesis using excel. (Three class room exercises) | Dr Anson C J, Assistant Professor IUCIPRS, CUSAT

11.15 am -1.00 pm | Making sense of IP Data –Introduction to IP data and R statistics (GUI) Data analysis using R (GUI) IP Data – reconstructing empirical papers in IP (five class room exercises) | Dr Anson C J, Assistant Professor IUCIPRS, CUSAT

1.00 pm – 2.00 pm | Lunch break

2.00 pm – 4 pm | Report writing – Microsoft word and Literature review using Mendeley Using Mendeley, creating personal library, preparing literature review, Pdf Files and bibliography, footnotes, citation formats. Inserting content page, table generation, Auto texting, graphs, navigation pane and report writing Creating personal library, literature review using Mendeley software.(Two class room exercise) Sample report building with provided materials | Dr Anson C J, Assistant Professor IUCIPRS, CUSAT

4.00 pm – 4.30 pm | Certificate distribution and Tea break

Total 13 Exercises

Eligibility

All registered Ph.D. scholars in recognized Indian Law University/legal research institute from any branch of IPR may send their application (online) for the workshop. The candidates should have basic knowledge of IPR and computer applications.

Intake

Since this is workshop in the mode of hands-on training, maximum intake for the Course shall be 30 participants (20 outstation and 10 from Kerala). A selection committee will review the participants for the hands-on training based on the stage of their research work, credentials given in the registration form. The selected participants are requested to bring their own laptops to get hands-on experience on the software applications introduced during the Course.

Application Procedure

Application can be submitted only through the online link provided at the website of the department as well as CUSAT website. No other modes of submission like courier or other offline modes will be accepted. Registration form is available at http://ciprs.cusat.ac.in.

Registration Fee

There is no registration fee for this hands-on training. Eligible participants will get free accommodation at CUSAT guest house on twin sharing basis. No TA/DA shall be provided to the participants. The participants who require accommodation have to intimate along with registration.

Online Registration Form

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeQ7S1qk9Ptd1rNJxy6wRRzaXnUz1bTsyyDgduhNo6Yx_D9vA/viewform

Dates to Reckon

• Dates of the workshop are 28th and 29th February, 2020.

• Last date for submission of application form is 31st January, 2020.

• List of selected candidates will be published on 1st February, 2020 and the same shall be communicated to the participants via their e-mail address provided at the time of submission of online application.

• Venue: Conference Hall, Inter University Centre for IPR Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, Kerala

Contact Details

Workshop Organiser : Dr Anson C J

For any queries/ clarifications, contact:

Faculty Coordinator

Bilal Nazeer

Research Officer

Mob: 8547082805

Inter University Centre for IPR Studies

Cochin University of Science and Technology

Student Coordinator

Naveen Gopal

Research scholar

Mob: 9895897061

Inter University Centre for IPR Studies

Cochin University of Science and Technology