SpicyIP Events: PatSight – IP Symposium [Mumbai, Feb 28]

Date : February 28, 2020 - February 28, 2020

Nature : Symposium

Location : The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai

Contact : [email protected]

We’re pleased to inform you that Gridlogics will be holding a free to attend IP symposium, PatSight on February 28 in Mumbai. For further details, please see the announcement below

Join us for PatSight Mumbai on Friday, 28th Feb at Hotel Orchid Mumbai!

Gridlogics is pleased to bring you 9th edition of PatSight – An IP Symposium dedicated to discussing innovative techniques in IP search and analysis via examples and case studies.

The event will be a great opportunity to come along and learn from the recognized international and Indian IP experts. Speakers and panelist include who’s who from Patinformatics LLC, Bodkin IP, Basck UK, Fleetguard Filters, BASF, Dow, Johnson Controls, Hero Moto Corp, MV KINI, Bajaj Electricals, TCS, Encube Ethicals, Bots4ip and more (see detailed agenda below).

Learn from renowned international speakers, discussing various topics from future of patent analytics, use of semantic and machine learning in search and analysis technologies, smart approaches for efficient searching, patent circumvention using TRIZ, European vs Indian patent laws and much more.

PatSight is free to attend but has limited seating, so secure your place at the earliest. You can do so by filing up the registration form at https://patseer.com/patsight/.

Symposium Sessions at a Glance

S.No Time Topic 09:00 – 10:00 Registration & Tea/Coffee Followed By Opening Remarks 1 10:00 – 10:50 Patent Analysis: The Once And Future Discipline, Revisited — Improving Patent Analytics Using Semantic And Machine Learning Technologies Tony Trippe, Managing Director, Patinformatics, Llc. 2 10:50 – 11:40 Smart Approaches for Efficient Patent Searching Andrea Davis, Patent Research Expert, Bodkin IP, LLC. 11:40 – 12.00 Networking Tea/Coffee Break 3 12:00 – 12:30 Case Study – Landscape Analysis Using Patseer Pro and Patseer 360 Prashant Mehta, VP Technology, Gridlogics 4 12:30 – 12:45 Patseer Latest News and Product Updates Manish Sinha | CTO, Gridlogics 5 12:45 – 13:00 Introduction To Bots4IP Kumar Anshu | Bots4ip 13:00 – 14:00 Lunch Break 6 14:00 – 14:50 Case Study: Patent circumvention using TRIZ Rohan Turior, Head IP – Fleetguard Filters 7 14:50 – 15:40 Case Study: European vs Indian patenting laws: How to refine your patenting strategy to achieve maximum benefits from your filings Christian Bunke, Director, Basck Ltd. 15:40 – 16:00 Networking Tea/Coffee Break 8 16:00 – 16:50 Panel Discussion 1: Collaborative IP: Need – Advantages- Issues Panel Moderator: Prashant Patankar, IP Counsel, BASF Panel Members: 1. Madhav Kulkarni, Team Lead, Dow Chemicals 2. Shailesh Tavate, IP Head, Johnson Controls 3. Sagar S. Dhatrak, Assistant General Manager, Hero Moto Corp Ltd. 4. Abhishek Choudhury, Director, Nano Biz India And Director, Co-Create Consulting 9 16:50 – 17:40 Panel Discussion 2: To Patent Or Not To Patent? Panel Moderator: Mr. Raghavendra Bhat (IPR Head – MV Kini) Panel Members: 1. Garg Vyas, IP Head, Bajaj Electricals 2. Nilesh Pandit, Patent Attorney, Tata Consultancy Services 3. Ajendu Sohani, Head IP, Encube Ethicals 4. Chandan Bhar, Former Assistant Director, IP – Lupin Pharma 17:40 – 18:00 Vote of Thanks and Memento Presentation 18:00 – 20:00 **Cocktail Networking with Speakers, Panelists and Other Participants

Top 5 Reasons to Attend PatSight

Meet and network with our notable International speakers from the IP Industry

Learn the latest and innovative IP tools and techniques being used for powering IP strategies

Gain insights into best practices in patent searching, analysis and collaboration via real-world examples and case-studies

Ask questions on challenges related to patent search and analysis directly to end-users in other companies and legal firms

Network with senior IP professionals in the industry and your peers

Event Details

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM – 08:00 PM

Venue: Hotel Orchid, 70-C Nehru Road, Near Mumbai Domestic Airport, Vile Parle, Mumbai

Thank you and Gridlogics team looks forward to your confirmation of participation!