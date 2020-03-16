[Updated] COVID-19 Related Adjournments at Indian Patent Office, IPAB

[Further related adjournments have been updated on this page. If readers know of other adjournments that are not listed here, we request you to mention them in the comments below]

In light of the COVID-19 related advisories (see all, here) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Controller General of Patents, Design and Trade Marks, has issued the following notification on March 16th:

Public Notice- Adjournment of hearings related to trademark scheduled between 17/03/2020 to 15/04/2020

“In view of advisory issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India and the

concerned raised by stakeholders in this regard, all hearings relating to trademarks matters scheduled between 17/03/2020 to 15/04/2020 have been adjourned and these cases will be rescheduled in due course of time.

It may further be noted that hearing scheduled after 15 April, 2020 will remain as it is.”

On March 10th, the Registrar of Trade Marks and GI had also put out a notification that Opposition cases fixed for 12/03/2020 have been adjourned to 30/03/2020 due to administrative reasons.

On 13th March, the IPAB has posted a notice for hearings in Chennai

“In view of the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,

Govt. of India, Hon’ble Chairman directed to reschedule the hearing fixed on 16.03.2020

& 17.03.2020 at Chennai. Accordingly the cases listed on 16.03.2020 are reposted to

07.04.2020 & cases listed on 17.03.2020 are reposted to 08.04.2020. For further details

please visit our Website https://www.ipab.gov.in “

On 16th March, the IPAB posted a notice for matters listed for Delhi:

“In view of the outbreak of Corona virus (2019-NCOV), Hon’ble Chairman is pleased

to direct that the functioning of Intellectual Property Appellate Board from 16/03/2020 shall

be restricted to urgent matters only. The lawyers are requested to contact the Deputy

for listing of urgent matters, if any.

The matters listed at Delhi from 17/03/2020 TO 31/03/2020 have been rescheduled as detailed below: Matters listed on 18/03/2020 are now rescheduled to 01/04/2020

Matters listed on 19/03/2020 are now rescheduled to 01/04/2020

Matters listed on 20/03/2020 are now rescheduled to 01/04/2020

Matters listed on 24/03/2020 are now rescheduled to 02/04/2020

Matters listed on 25/03/2020 are now rescheduled to 03/04/2020

Matters listed on 30/03/2020 are now rescheduled to 13/04/2020

Matters listed on 31/03/2020 are now rescheduled to 15/04/2020 For further details please visit our website www.ipab.gov.in Considering the importance of the safety measures for health, all concerned are requested to co-operate with the Officials in the interest of all.”

On March 16th, the Registrar of Copyright has put out the following notice:

In view of advisory issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India and the concerns raised by stakeholders, all hearings relating to copyright matters scheduled from 17.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 have been adjourned. These cases will be rescheduled in due course of time.

How Courts are handling it:

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has limited its functioning, and also taken other precautions such as thermal screening and hand sanitiser stations (see here for the Supreme Court’s circular, and here for LiveLaw’s report). The SC also is taking measures to reduce the ‘people to people’ contact, by introducing video conferencing for court proceedings, e-filings, etc. See more in LiveLaw’s report here.

Several High Courts including the Delhi High Court, the Bombay High Court , the High Court of Karnataka, have also put out notices regarding the restricted functioning they will proceed with for now.