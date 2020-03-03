Justice Rajagopala Ayyangar Summer Fellowship 2020 by IUCIPRS, CUSAT [Apply by March 16]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Inter University Centre for Intellectual Property Rights Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT is offering two Summer Fellowships under ‘IUCIPRS Justice Rajagopala Ayyangar Summer Fellowship’ program during April to June 2020. The deadline for applications is March 16, 2020. The norms for the award of the fellowships can be accessed here and application form here. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Announcement of IUCIPRS Justice Rajagopala Ayyangar Summer Fellowship 2020

Instituted by

INTER UNIVERSITY CENTRE FOR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS STUDIES

Cochin University of Science and Technology

Inter University Centre for Intellectual Property Rights Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT is pleased to announce two Summer Fellowships under ‘IUCIPRS Justice Rajagopala Ayyangar Summer Fellowship’ program during April to June 2020. IUCIPRS has instituted this Fellowship to encourage teachers interested in IP research in India to spend minimum of two months during summer (April to June) at IUCIPRS undertaking research work in IP.

Eligibility: Applicants shall be a teacher in any University/College in India for less than 10 years. Preference shall be given to teachers with less than 5 years of teaching experience.

Duration of Fellowship: Two months, extendable up to three months.

Fellowship Amount: Rupees 25,000 per month.

How to Apply: Application form and Norms can be downloaded from the website http://ciprs.cusat.ac.in/. The duly completed and signed application form along with the detailed research proposal in IP related area should reach the Director, IUCIPRS, CUSAT, Cochin University P.O. Cochin – 682022.

Last Date: The application should reach the Director on or before March 16, 2020.