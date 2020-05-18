Submission Guidelines for the Shamnad Basheer Essay Competition on Intellectual Property Law

After the announcement of the Shamnad Basheer Essay Competition on IP Law on May 14, we have received several emails from students asking similar questions regarding the format of the competition. We have answered a few such common questions below. In case you have any specific doubts, please feel free to email us at [email protected] and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

1. There is no registration fee or registration process for the competition. Just send us your essay whenever it is ready.

2. Please do submit a covering letter along with your submissions, stating the law school where you are enrolled as a student.

3. Only single author submissions will be accepted for the essay competition. A submission cannot have two or more authors. Submission with more than one author will not be considered.

4. All submissions must be original and not already published elsewhere.

5. The winning essays will be uploaded as PDF files on the SpicyIP website when announcing the winning entries – this does not stop the winning essays from being published in law reviews/journals. In fact, we would be glad to assist the authors of the winning essays to get published in quality law reviews/journals.

6. Please submit the essays in a MS Word format, with 1.5 spacing. Please do not submit essays in a PDF format.

7. We are not prescribing any specific format for footnoting. As long as it is consistent, it should not be a problem.

8. Students enrolled in a B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) course can participate in the competition.