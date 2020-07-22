JGLS’ Panel Discussion on ‘Can We Reimagine International Institutions? A Third World Perspective’ [July 25]

We’re glad to inform our readers that Centre for International Legal Studies at Jindal Global Law School is organising an online panel discussion on ‘Can We Reimagine International Institutions? A Third World Perspective’ on July 25, 2020, as part of a series of events title ‘International Law, Political Economy and COVID-19’. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Panel Discussion on ‘Can We Reimagine International Institutions? A Third World Perspective’ | July 25, 2020

We are pleased to invite you for an interesting panel discussion on a very pressing and timely theme: ‘Can We Reimagine International Institutions? A Third World Perspective’ taking place on July 25, 2020 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM (access link: https://bit.ly/2ZIHCBJ).

This panel discussion is the second event of the International Law, Political Economy and Covid-19 Series being organized by the Centre for International Legal Studies, JGLS.

The basic premise of this event is that though there has been a pronounced use of the rhetoric of global solidarity and cooperation, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed already existing fault-lines and structural divides within the mainstream model of international governance. This is especially important in context of access to Covid-19 health technologies like vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. With limited health care and manufacturing capacity as exists in many parts of the Global South, the western-based incentive research and development models are inadequate and only a partial solution. Hence, there is a definite need to think about reimagining international institutions, that not only are responsive to the blind-spots of the current framework but also are based on a wider and more inclusive set of concerns.

On this backdrop, the three speakers would discuss issues and questions such as:

Are interests of Global South represented adequately in the responses to Covid-19?

How can there be a better recognition of indigenous and low-cost innovation systems in these responses?

Who Should Attend?

Law students, legal professionals, and other professionals having a keen interest in international law and intellectual property rights.

Panelists

Bhupinder S Chimni, Distinguish Professor of International Law, Jindal Global Law School Titilayo Adebola, Lecturer, School of Law, University of Aberdeen K. M. Gopakumar, Legal Advisor & Senior Researcher, Third World Network Sachin Sathyarajan, Lecturer, Jindal Global Law School Ishupal Singh Kang, Lecturer, Jindal Global Law School

When?

Date: July 25, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Where?

Zoom

Access Link: https://bit.ly/2ZIHCBJ

Registration

No registration fee

Contact Details

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at [email protected] or [email protected].