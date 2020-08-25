Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies Vol 4, Issue 1 [Submit by Sep 15]

We’re pleased to announce that NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies (JIPS) is inviting original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Winter 2020 Issue (Volume IV, Issue 1) of the Journal. The last date for submissions is September 15, 2020. For further details, please read the journal’s call for papers below:

Call for Papers : Journal of Intellectual Property Studies (Volume IV, Issue 1)

The Board of Editors of the Journal of Intellectual Property Studies (JIPS), published under the aegis of National Law University, Jodhpur is pleased to invite original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Winter 2020 Issue of the Journal (Volume IV, Issue 1) in the form of articles and notes. The manuscripts must pertain to the field of intellectual property law or to related fields such as media and technology law. The deadline for submission for manuscripts is 15th September, 2020.

Volume III Issue 2 was recently released and can be found with our previous issues here. The Journal subjects all articles to a review process by our student editors prior to publication. We also benefit from the guidance of our illustrious board of advisors who help the journal attain its objectives. The Journal stands by the ideals of open access to scholarly works and it will be published online on an open-access platform for everyone to read and cite freely.

Manuscripts may be submitted via email to the Editors in Chief at [email protected]. We request all authors to carefully read and follow the submissions guidelines. For further details regarding JIPS, contribution guidelines, and our editorial policy, please visit our website.