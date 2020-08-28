Online Symposium on WIPO-WTO-WHO Trilateral Study on Promoting Access to Medical Technologies and Innovation [September 2]

We’re pleased to inform you that DPIIT IPR Chair, NLU Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management are jointly organising an online symposium on WIPO-WTO-WHO trilateral study on promoting access to medical technologies and innovation on September 2, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Online Symposium on WIPO-WTO-WHO Trilateral Study on Promoting Access to Medical Technologies and Innovation

2nd September, 2020

The symposium aims to discuss the recent trilateral report from an integrated health, trade and IP perspective in the post-COVID-19 pandemic scenario. The symposium will be jointly organised by DPIIT IPR Chair at National Law University, Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management, Nagpur. It will start at 3:00 pm IST on September 2, 2020 and will be for a duration of 90 minutes (including floor discussion /Q&A). Since this is a unique academic symposium, participants are expected to read the executive summary of the Report for an informed discussion.

Eligibility: Everybody (faculties, students, practitioners, researchers etc.)

Date: September 2, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm IST

Location: Online

Registration Process: Please register by sending an email to [email protected]

Registration Fees: No fee

Deadline: Register by 5:30 pm, August 30, 2020

Contact: [email protected]

Official link: https://nludelhi.ac.in/up-event1.aspx?id=35095

