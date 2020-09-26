Lawctopus’ Online Certificate Course on Intellectual Property – Law and Practice [Oct 1 – Dec 30]

We’re pleased to inform you that Lawctopus is offering an online certificate course on Intellectual Property – Law and Practice from October 1 to December 30, 2020. The deadline for registration is September 30, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Lawctopus’ Course on Intellectual Property – Law and Practice

With the rapidly developing technology and inventions and the increasing number of businesses, every year, protection and enforcement of intellectual property have become of utmost importance. The legal community is and will play a big role in safeguarding the rights of the creators, businesses and inventors.

Theoretically sound, and practically wholesome this course will tell you all you need to know to begin developing your interest, expertise, and practice in IP Laws.

If you complete this course thoroughly, you will be on your way to starting your IP practice or ace any related internships.

Who is this course for?

Undergraduate and postgraduate students of law.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students of any field, especially science, technology, and management, who are interested in IP Laws

Young lawyers who want to revise the fundamentals of Intellectual Property Law.

Entrepreneurs, Business Heads who wish to gain an understanding of Intellectual Property Law.

Legal academicians who want to gain a practical understanding of the Intellectual Property Law.

Duration

3 months

Course fee

Rs. 8400 + 18% GST

Mode of learning

The course is completely online and self-paced (with deadline-based assignments)

Recorded video lectures

Text-based modules and reading resources

Assignments + Feedback

Online based discussion forum for doubts resolution and peer-to-peer learning

10-12 live sessions with subject experts. (The schedule for live lectures is announced before-hand. Live lectures are also recorded for reference of those who are unable to attend it live).

Course Structure

Module 1: Patents- Understanding Patents, International & Indian Patent Regime

Module 2: Patents-Subject Matter Eligibility

Module 3: Patents-Procedure for obtaining, Revocation and Opposition

Module 4: Patents-Rights and Maintenance, Protection and Enforcement- Infringement and other remedies

Module 5: Patents- Assignment, Licensing and Working

Module 6: Patent Practice: See and Learn how things really work!

Module 7: Trademarks- Introduction & Clearance Search

Module 8: Trademark- Registered and Unregistered & Process for Registration

Module 9: Trademarks – Refusal, Examination and Opposition, Post Advertisement Procedure & Well-Known Trademarks

Module10: Trademarks – Infringement, Customs Recordal and Madrid Protocol

Module 11: Trademark Practice: See and Learn how things really work!

Module 12: Copyright- History and theoretical foundations & Introduction

Module 13: Copyright- Registration Process in India

Module 14: Copyrights- Assignment and Licensing

Faculty, Researchers, Course Contributors

Our faculty consists largely of quality experts, who have been there and done that. Patent lawyers, copyright examiners, people who have actually got patents for their clients have developed the study material and will teach in the live classes.

We also have some academicians to ensure that our modules are theoretically rigorous and sound.

Further details on each of the modules, course contributors and add-on benefits can be found on the website here.

Registration

Please click here to register for the course. The deadline for registration is September 30, 2020.

Contact

If you have any questions, please leave a comment on this post or email at [email protected]

Call: Aunnesha Dey, Learning Manager, +91 9753571646 [10:30 am to 8 pm]