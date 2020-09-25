The Law Gazette’s 1st National IPR Quiz Competition for Law Students [October 4]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Law Gazette is organising its 1st National IPR Quiz Competition for law students on October 4, 2020. The deadline for registration is October 3, 2020. For further details, please see the announcement below:

TLG’s 1st National IPR Quiz Competition

The Law Gazette presents its 1st National IPR Quiz Competition in the memory of Late Professor Dr. Shamnad Basheer, an eminent Indian legal scholar and founder of the blog SpicyIP as well as IDIA, a trust which works for making legal education accessible for underprivileged students.

We will be donating a part of the revenue that we raise from this competition to IDIA for the upliftment of underprivileged students seeking legal education.

Structure /Eligibility/Registration

a) The competition will be conducted on the 4th of October, 2020.

b) There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

c) Participants shall participate in an individual capacity. Team participation is not under the scope of this quiz.

d) All the students of 5 year or 3 year law courses are eligible to participate.

e) The interested candidates shall register themselves here and pay a nominal participation fee of ₹50/-.

(If you cannot access the hyperlink in this form, please visit our Instagram page @thelawgazette or our website http://www.thelawgazette.org. You can also contact us on +918764003560 for more information or any queries)

f) The registration shall close on 3rd October, 2020 by 11:59 pm.

g) The Quiz will start at 12 noon sharp on 4th October, 2020. No candidate will be given extra time.

Theme

The quiz will be based on intellectual property rights (IPR) – current affairs, recent and landmark judgments, etc.

Rules & Regulations

a) A link shall be provided 15 minutes before the Quiz, on the registered e-mail id of the participant.

b) This link should not be shared with others, as it is unique to the participant to maintain the confidentiality and spirit of the quiz.

c) The participant cannot re-attempt the quiz once they have submitted the form. Please be careful as the form can be submitted only ONCE.

d) The link shall be active for a time duration of 07 minutes ONLY. The participants are expected to complete the quiz within that period.

e) Submissions post the allotted time shall be disqualified from the competition.

f) The results declared would be final and the authority vests with the organizers to change or modify the same.

Guidelines

a) This Quiz will be an online quiz conducted on Google platform.

b) There will be 20 questions in the Competition.

c) The Quiz will include both MCQs and one word questions.

d) Each participant will get a maximum time of 7 minutes to complete the quiz.

e) No hints will be provided to the contestants.

Marking Scheme

a) Two marks will be awarded for every correct answer.

b) There will not be any negative marking in the quiz.

c) No marks will be given for unanswered questions.

d) In case of tie, the participant with more one word correct answers will be awarded higher rank.

Pre-requisites

a) The participants are expected to have a stable internet connection.

b) A participant is advised to use a laptop or PC for the quiz.

c) Any technical glitches or ambiguity faced by the participant due to connectivity issues shall not be entertained by the organizers.

Prizes

a) The top 3 winners will secure an Internship at ARENESS Law and shall be awarded a Certificate of Merit.

b) Additionally, the winner shall be awarded a Cash Prize of ₹1000/- along with the Certificate of Merit.

c) The 1st Runner-Up shall be awarded a Cash Prize of ₹500/- along with the Certificate of Merit.

d) The 2nd Runner-Up shall be awarded a Cash Prize of ₹300/- along with the Certificate of Merit.

Each participant will be provided with a Certificate of Participation.

Registration Details

The registration form of the competition is here.

The participants shall upload a screenshot of their transaction receipt while registering.

Payment Details

Payment has to be made by scanning the QR Code or by sending it to the UPI ID/Payment no. through PhonePe, GPay, or PayTm application.

Payment No. – 7544813155

UPI ID – [email protected]

For QR Code, please see page 3 of the competition guidelines here.

Contact Details

For any further information or clarifications, reach out to us at [email protected]