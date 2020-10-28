Call for Submissions: NLIU’s Blog on IP and Technology Law (Rolling Submissions)

We’re pleased to inform you that Cell for Studies in Intellectual Property Rights (CSIPR) at NLIU, Bhopal’s is inviting submissions for its Blog on IP and Technology Law. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Call for Blogs: NLIU’s Blog on IP and Technology Law (Rolling Submissions)



About the Institution

National Law Institute University is a law school and a Centre for research located in Bhopal, India. Established in 1997 by the State of Madhya Pradesh, it is one of the first three law schools to have been established under the National Law School system.

About the Blog

Cell for Studies in Intellectual Property Rights (CSIPR) is a cell constituted in the National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU) that aims at promotion and development of knowledge in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). It introduces students to myriad aspects of Intellectual Property laws by organising academic endeavours which include conferences, workshops and also through print publications such as our flagship journal, NLIU Journal of IP Law.

The Blog on IP and Technology Law is an initiative of the students in the CSIPR to encourage research in the field of IPR and to promote an environment of debate and discussion on issues related to technology law by inviting submissions from interested individuals and publishing them (subject to review). The Blog shall serve as a resourceful one-stop destination for developments and legal insights in fields of IPR and technology law, ensuring further contribution to the existing jurisprudence in them.

Submissions to the blog shall be accepted on a rolling basis and shall be open to students, academicians and professionals.

Theme/Topics

The Blog on IP and Technology Law accepts submissions which add to the discourse in areas of intellectual property and technology laws.

Submission Guidelines

A post shall be accepted for publication if it falls within the scope of the blog, i.e. intellectual property law and/or technology law. It is essential that the subject matter of the submissions relates to contemporary issues in IP and/or technology law. We welcome submissions that explore the commercial implication (e.g. IP & innovation) or industrial relevance (e.g. technology & media) of these laws, as well. Authors are encouraged to contribute to pre-existing literature by providing novel perspectives/ ideas/ opinions through their post.

A submission shall have at least 800 words and shall not exceed 1500 words.

words and shall not exceed words. Co-authorship of up to two authors is permitted.

authors is permitted. Submissions must be made in MS Word format only .

. Authors are required to make their submissions only using our submission form. All required fields must be filled out correctly and to the best of the authors’ knowledge.

Detailed submission guidelines can be found on our Blog here.