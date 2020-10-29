We’re pleased to inform you that the Centre for Intellectual Property Studies at National Law University, Jodhpur is inviting submissions for its blog on a rolling basis. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Call for Submissions – NLUJ Centre for Intellectual Property Studies Blog

The NLUJ Centre for Intellectual Property Studies Blog invites original and unpublished submissions on a rolling basis, from students, researchers, policy-makers, academicians and lawyers, relating to any contemporary debates in intellectual property law and allied fields, including, but not limited to, cyberspace, biotechnology, environment, competition law, human rights, trade and other related field having an interface with intellectual property.

The blog posts submitted may be in the form of short articles, short notes, opinions and case comments.

About National Law University, Jodhpur

Established in 1999, National Law University, Jodhpur (NLUJ) is one of India’s top ranked law schools, and endeavours to produce exceptional lawyers and legal scholars aimed at pushing and challenging the existing boundaries of knowledge. NLUJ is committed to the advancement of knowledge and learning and is striving to become a centre for excellence in legal studies. It is dedicated to churning out committed lawyers of highest academic and professional standards and producing top quality legal scholars.

About Centre for Intellectual Property Studies, NLUJ

The Centre for Intellectual Property Studies (CIPS), started in 2018 under the aegis of National Law University Jodhpur, aims to update the society and industry on core issues such as the growth in IPR violations, amongst others. CIPS also aims at suggesting amendments and efficient implementation of IP to the Government of India and monitoring design and dissemination of various courses and programmes pertaining to intellectual property rights training and research.

Submission Guidelines

The article should be an original work of the author and unpublished in any other journal or blog. The NLUJ CIPS Blog has a strict policy against plagiarism. Submissions must be made in MS Word format only and must be mailed to [email protected] There must be no hint of the authors’ identity in the word document submitted. The authors are requested to include the following details in the body of the email: Name of Author(s), Year of Study (if applicable)/Professional Designation and Institution or Organisation of affiliation. You may also include a short bio of around 40-50 words. The sources may be cited in the form of hyperlinks within the main body of the submission. In case this is not possible, the sources may be cited as end notes. The content should be written in Garamond font with a size of 12 for the main body and 10 for the endnotes. Line spacing is to be maintained at 1.5. Co-authorship of up to two authors is permitted. The submissions should be within the word limit of 1500-2500 words. However, the same would be relaxed if imperative to maintain the quality of the submission. The authors shall receive an acknowledgement e-mail on the receipt of the article by the Editorial Board and a confirmation of acceptance/ rejection of submission once the submission is reviewed and a decision is made thereupon.

Each submission shall undergo a two-stage internal review process. Our editors reserve the absolute discretion to approve or reject a post for publication. For a post to be successfully published on the blog, the author/s may be required to alter the language/grammar, justify her/his position on the law and reply to the comments of the reviewing editors.

Contact Details

For any further query or assistance, please contact us at [email protected].