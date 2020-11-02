SpicyIP Weekly Review (October 26 – November 1)

Topical Highlight

Mountain Dew Trademark Battle: David v. Goliath or Misapplication of Prior User Rights?

In this post, Adyasha analyses the decision of the City Civil Court of Hyderabad against PepsiCo, ruling that Hyderabad-based Magfast Beverages enjoys prior user rights over ‘MOUNTAIN DEW’ (identical to PepsiCo’s mark for its citrus flavoured soda) for their packaged drinking water business. She first looks at the facts, and the history of both business’ use of these marks in detail, as well as previous claims by plaintiff Syed Ghaziuddin, owner of Magfast Beverages. She then argues that the Court’s decision has a discrepancy in applying the prior user rule under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, inasmuch as for Magfast to benefit from it, it would have to demonstrate continuous use prior to PepsiCo’s registration in 1985 and not its first-use. She argues that the honesty of Magfast’s adoption of the impugned mark was suspect. She also notes that the Court did not evaluate the doctrine of trans-border reputation qua PepsiCo’s mark, which could arguably come to the company’s rescue in subsequent litigation in this regard.

Thematic Highlight

Critiquing Prizes as an Alternative Mechanism for Promoting Innovation

In this guest post, Avani Bagaria examines the pros and cons of prizes as alternatives to patents for encouraging innovation. She notes that prizes are used to promote social welfare by making the inventor’s knowledge public, and thus precluding the need to grant the inventor a monopoly. They maximise consumer welfare by eliminating dead-weight losses arising out of monopoly pricing. They can also be used by the government to prioritise investment in creating certain socially valuable instead of just economically valuable goods, that the patent system incentivises investment in. However, prizes also suffer from drawbacks— they are given out of taxpayers’ money, their implementation involves market studies, determination of eligibility, managing contests and deciding on winners, which Avani argues does not make them very economical. Lastly, she notes that they can lead to the government undervaluing or overvaluing inventions. Therefore, she concludes that no one method can incentivise innovation optimally, and ideally a hybrid of methods should be used, for instance the use of prizes should be confined only to incentivise the invention of essential products.

Other Posts

Decisions from Indian Courts

Other News from Around the Country

Medianama hosted a roundtable on the future of the Copyright Act in India and curated a useful reading list for the substantive issues to be discussed.

An article on Livemint (India) discusses a report by the US Senate which calls for allowing the US Federal Trade Commission to protect news media organizations from tech platforms—arguing that copyright law is meant to incentivise creation of valuable content, and its spirit is violated by tech platforms that consider news to be a free resource.

A new drug delivery method to reduce the side effects of arthritis has been developed by Indian scientists, who have also filed for a patent over it.

White Hat Jr., an ed-tech startup, alleged copyright infringement leading to YouTube’s take down of a video by a 12-year-old kid who made fun of one of WhiteHat Jr.’s advertisements for coding courses for kids as young as six years old.

Lucknow University was granted copyright and trademark protection for its in-house online learning portal, SLATE, meant to provide a “360-degree online classroom” to students during the pandemic.

News from Around the World