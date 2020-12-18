LexisNexis Webinar on ‘Understand the Innovation Landscape of Global Video Conference Technology’ [December 23]

We’re pleased to inform you that LexisNexis is organizing a webinar on ‘Understand the Innovation Landscape of Global Video Conference Technology’ on December 23, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

LexisNexis Webinar: Understand the Innovation Landscape of Global Video Conference Technology [December 23]

About LexisNexis IP

We, LexisNexis Intellectual Property, are a leading global provider of the entire patent workflow solutions designed specifically for professionals in the intellectual property market, government agencies, and the life sciences industry. LexisNexis has worked in the patent arena with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for nearly half a century and offers a suite of IP solutions that deliver the results you need across the patent workflow under the LexisNexis IP name. LexisNexis IP solutions are a comprehensive approach to patent analytics and search.

We conduct various webinars and share recordings every month on the latest topics in the IP industry.

About the Webinar

We’re delighted to invite you to join a live webinar being organized by LexisNexis ‘Understand the Innovation Landscape of Global Video Conference Technology’ on 23rd December, 2020. In this webinar our experts will highlight the current and future trends in video conference technology, the new players entered the market and who will be dominating the industry in different video technology fields.

When?

The webinar will be held on December 23, 2020 (Wednesday) from 3.30 to 4.15 pm IST.

By Whom?

The webinar will be led by Dr. Sarbani Chattopadhyay (Ph.D., LL.M). She is a computational biologist with a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Calcutta in Calcutta, India, and an LL.M. in European IP and IT Law from the University of Göttingen in Göttingen, Germany. As a consultant at PatentSight GmbH, a LexisNexis company, in Bonn, Germany, she works with clients all across the globe in different technology fields in searching and analyzing patents, patent landscape and technologies from patent perspective, where she utilizes her knowledge and expertise in combination with the PatentSight Business Intelligence Analytics Software to gain insights about patent portfolios and technologies

Registration

Please click here to register for the webinar.

Contact Details

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].

