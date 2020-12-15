NUJS Online Lecture by Prof. David Nimmer on Google v. Oracle Case [December 23]

We’re pleased to inform you that NUJS IP & Technology Laws Society (IPTLS) at NUJS, Kolkata is organising an online lecture by Prof. David Nimmer on the Google v. Oracle case, in the memory of our Founder Prof. (Dr.) Shamnad Basheer. The lecture is scheduled to be held next week on 23rd December at 10:30 AM IST. For registration and other details, please see the announcement below.

For a background of the case, you may refer to our previous posts – ‘And we thought Java API’s were open?‘ and ‘Oracle v Google – US Court of Appeals Rules Against Google’s ‘Fair Use’ of Oracle’s Java APIs‘ – discussing the decisions handed down by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

In memory of Prof. Shamnad Basheer

Lecture by Prof. David Nimmer on the Google v Oracle Case

December 23 | 10:30 AM (IST)

The Intellectual Property and Technology Laws Society (IPTLS) of NUJS is honoured to host the renowned lawyer and copyright scholar, Prof. David Nimmer for an online lecture on the keenly observed ongoing case of Google v Oracle. The lecture will be dedicated to the memory of our beloved former NUJS professor and legal scholar late Prof. (Dr.) Shamnad Basheer. The event is on 23 December at 10:30 AM IST.

Prof. Nimmer is a distinguished scholar, widely recognized as a foremost expert in copyright law. He has authored and updated Nimmer on Copyright, the standard reference treatise in the field, first published in 1963 by his late father, Professor Melville B. Nimmer. the treatise is known to everyone associated with intellectual property laws, and has been cited at various levels of courts in the US and across the globe. Currently, he serves as a Professor from Practice at UCLA School of Law and is of counsel to Irell & Manella LLP in Los Angeles, California.

He would be speaking on the ongoing US case of Google v Oracle which deals with the copyrightability of application programming interfaces (APIs) and the standard of fair use.

Registration details

Contact details

