Update: Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court rejects the application to reconsider the anti-suit injunction granted in favour of Xiaomi

We had earlier extensively covered the development involving anti-suit injunction granted by the Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court and the anti-anti-suit injunction granted by the Delhi High Court with regard to the SEP dispute between InterDigital and Xiaomi [here, here and here]. As we could gather from here, InterDigital filed an application before the Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court to reconsider the anti-suit injunction granted in favour of Xiaomi. The application was rejected by the Wuhan Court.