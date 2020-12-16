We’re pleased to inform you that an online panel discussion on ‘TRIPS Waiver Proposal – State of Play and the Way forward’ is being organised on 18th December at 7:30 PM IST. For registration and other details, please see the announcement below.

NFSI Panel Discussion on TRIPS Waiver Proposal – State of Play and the Way Forward’

December 18 | 7:30 PM IST

Please join us on Friday, 18th December 2020, for a panel discussion on ‘TRIPS Waiver Proposal – State of Play and the Way forward’ at 7.30 PM IST (3.00 PM CET).

The discussion is being co-organized by Chinmaya Viswavidyapeeth, National Law University Delhi (NLUD), Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT & Third World Network (TWN).

Access to medicines and medical technologies has been a recurring concern across the globe, particularly in times of a pandemic. While Intellectual Property protection provides incentives to enable new research, it is also a major reason for inaccessibility of such technologies due to the existence of the global IP regime enforced through the TRIPS Agreement and/or various other international agreements. In response to the current COVID19 crisis, India along with South Africa, Kenya and Estwani approached the TRIPS council to waive obligations regarding the protection and enforcement of certain IP rights to enable the fight against the pandemic. While many developed countries expressed their scepticism on the proposal, it obtained wide support from WTO member countries, international organizations like WHO and UNAIDS, academia and social movements. Further deliberation on the proposal is going to take place in the TRIPS Council and General Counsel of WTO. Against this background, under the aegis of the 4th International Conference on ‘New Frontiers in Sanskrit and Indic Knowledge’, Chinmaya Viswavidyapeeth, along with NLUD, IUCIPRS-CUSAT & TWN is organizing a panel discussion to understand the imperativeness of the waiver proposal.

About the Conference

‘New Frontiers in Sanskrit and Indic Knowledge’ is the flagship annual International Conference organized by Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth. This year in its 4th edition, the conference is themed on ‘Law, Public Policy and Governance’ exploring and evaluating the Indian public policy and contemporary jurisprudence from the perspective of an indigenous. The conference is supported by the Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi. As part of the NFSI Working Group III on Arenas of New Knowledge Production and Indian Public Policy and Working Group IV on India as VishwaGuru- Indian Knowledge Systems and Preparing for the Global Future, the current panel is being organised due to the cross-cutting nature of issues around innovation, access and India’s strategic concerns.

Panelists

Prof. (Dr.) Biswajith Dhar

Centre for Economic Studies and Planning

School of Social Sciences, JNU

Former Member of the Board of Trade

Shri Mustaqeem de Gama

Counsellor, South Africa WTO Mission

Dr. HU Yuan Qiong, Ph.D.

Policy Co-coordinator

Senior Legal & Policy Advisor

Médecins Sans Frontières Access Campaign

Moderator

KM Gopakumar

Legal Advisor & Senior Researcher, Third World Network

Opening Remarks

Prof. Yogesh Pai

Assistant Professor of Law

National Law University Delhi

Associate Rapporteur, NFSI

About the Organisers

Chinmaya Viswavidyapeeth (CVV), a de-novo deemed-to-be university, aimed at building an Indian school of thought in various spheres of academic enquiries. The university aims to integrate the best practices of modern pedagogical advances with the wisdom of Indian knowledge traditions (IKT).

Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies is an autonomous centre on intellectual property, working under Cochin University of Science and Technology. The centre established by the Government of Kerala envisaged to be a research hub and resource centre for IPR by engaging in multidisciplinary research and teaching in intellectual property rights.

Third World Network (TWN) is an independent non-profit international research and advocacy organisation involved in issues relating to development, developing countries and North-South affairs. TWN’s objectives are to deepen the understanding of the development dilemmas and challenges facing developing countries and to contribute to policy changes in pursuit of just, equitable and ecologically sustainable development.

National Law University, Delhi is a law university based in Delhi established by the State Government of Delhi. The primary objective of the University is to evolve and impart comprehensive and interdisciplinary legal education that is socially relevant and professionally competent. Within a short span of a decade since its establishment, NLU Delhi has emerged as one of the premier law schools with an overall rank No. 2 in the country based on the Ministry of HRD’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

