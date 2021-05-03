We’re pleased to inform you that the DPIIT IPR Chair at NLU Delhi is organising an online panel discussion on ‘IP and the Pandemic’ on May 5, 2021. For details, please see the announcement below:

NLU Delhi’s Online Panel Discussion on ‘IP and the Pandemic’

May 5, 2021 | 7:30 PM IST

The pandemic has raised several crucial issues concerning the role of Intellectual Property (IP) in the context of innovation and access to Covid-19 vaccines and pharmaceuticals. India and the world are in need of constructive solutions at this critical stage. The ‘IP and the Pandemic’ webinar aims to bring you the latest and the most cutting-edge issues through a panel discussion among eminent experts.

Organiser

DPIIT IPR Chair, National Law University Delhi

Panel Discussion

The panel discussion aims to discuss the following issues:

a) What is the IP & technological landscape of Covid-19 vaccines and drugs?

b) What is the situation on access to Covid-19 technologies in India?

c) Is IP a barrier in scaling up production when technology licenses are available?

d) With India indicating amending the TRIPS waiver proposal, what will it look like?

e) What are India’s policy options to achieve vaccine equity if prices remain a concern & scaling up remains a challenge?

Inaugural Remarks

Prof. (Dr.) Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor, NLU

Delhi

Panelists

We have invited the following panelists from the industry who will provide their own perspectives:

Jayashree Watal (Honorary Professor, NLU Delhi)

K. M. Gopakumar (Senior Legal Advisor, TWN)

Murali Neelakantan (Principal Lawyer at Amicus)

Prashant Reddy T. (Independent Lawyer)

Moderator: Dr. Yogesh Pai (Assistant Professor, NLU Delhi)

Eligibility

Everybody (faculties, students, practitioners, researchers etc.)

Date & Time

07:30 pm IST on May 05, 2021

Location

Live on Youtube

Access Link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EosNBQvnuVk

Registration

No prior registration is required. Participation is free.

Contact

[email protected]