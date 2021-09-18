Webinar on ‘Trade Secret and Access to Medicine’ by CUSAT and TWN [September22]

We’re pleased to inform you that the DPIIT IPR Chair of the Inter University Centre for IPR Studies at the Cochin University of Science and Technology and the Third World Network are jointly organizing a free webinar on “Trade Secret and Access to Medicine ” on September 22, 2021. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Trade Secret and Access to Medicine

Intellectual property seeks to achieve certain objectives such as disclosure, dissemination of information and creation of innovations. However, trade secrets though being considered as an IP does not fulfill some of these objectives. The use of such a property right in areas where public interest is largely involved carries huge implications. The pharmaceutical sector is one such industry where trade secrets have been used to veil information which is vital to the general public. When these rights get imbibed in binding international instruments like the TRIPS agreement, it becomes more difficult for countries with less bargaining power to shape their public policies according to their domestic interests.

Trade secret is the prime reason behind vaccine and biotherapeutic monopoly, which is currently manifested as COVID19 vaccine inequity. Intellectual property, especially trade secrets are seen as the biggest hurdle in this context and therefore requires appropriate checks and balances.

In this context, the DPIIT Chair on IPR of the Inter University Centre for IPR Studies, CUSAT and the Third World Network (TWN) are organising a webinar to discuss about the protection afforded to trade secrets and the public interest involved in it. Details of the webinar are as follows:

Moderator

Naveen Gopal, DPIIT IPR Chair, Inter University Centre for IPR Studies, CUSAT

Speakers

David S. Levine, Elon University School of Law: Trade Secrets and Public Policy

K.M. Gopakumar, Third World Network: Trade Secrets and Access to Covid-19 Drugs

When?

Sep 22, 2021 07:00 PM Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi

Topic

Register in advance:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8Iq3a_wWTVi8KPPG-Sj8gw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.