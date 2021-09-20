SpicyIP Weekly Review (September 13-19)

Division Bench Stays the Interim Injunction Granted to Kibow Biotech, calls Methodology of the Single Judge Bench for Establishing Prima Facie case “Flawed”

In this post, Praharsh discusses a Madras High Court Division Bench decision staying an interim injunction granted by the Single Judge Bench in a patent infringement dispute holding that the order “does not appear to be justified”. He first summarises the findings of the Division Bench. He then noted the court’s ruling that the subject matter of the dispute attracted application of Section 3(c) and no patent can be granted over the discovery of a bacterium. Moreover, the Single Judge also ignored that the strains of the bacterium used by the plaintiffs and the defendants were different. The court termed the Single Judge’s methodology to determine prima facie case based on efforts undertaken by the plaintiffs flawed. Furthermore, he highlights that the court took due notice of the strong presence of the defendants in the market and delayed infringement action brought by the plaintiffs, and thereby indirectly applying the clean hands doctrine. Finally, he concludes by discussing the noteworthy direction of the court in asking the defendants to deposit a sum of 3 crores as security, thus employing equity in interim hearings.

Tracing the Contours of Copyrightability of ‘Unique Sports Celebrations’

In this guest post, Kedar analyses the copyrightability of unique sports celebrations. He first argues for the need for copyrighting such celebrations, highlighting factors such as merchandisable popularity and fiscal stability for players and incentivising more innovative celebrations. He then highlights that these celebrations would satisfy the originality requirement and have to be differentiated from generic sport moves such as a kick which are essential for playing the sport by everyone. He finally argues that sports celebrations consisting of a combination of steps could be considered choreographic works and thus granted protection as ‘dramatic works’.

Webinar on ‘Trade Secret and Access to Medicine’ by CUSAT and TWN [September 22]

We informed our readers that the DPIIT IPR Chair of the Inter University Centre for IPR Studies at the Cochin University of Science and Technology and the Third World Network are jointly organizing a free webinar on “Trade Secret and Access to Medicine” on September 22, 2021. Further details, including the link for registration, are provided in the post here.

NUALS Kochi’s Webinar Series on ‘Evolving Facets of IPR’ [September 23]

We also informed our readers that the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR), NUALS is organising a webinar series on ‘Evolving Facets of IPR’ on September 23, 2021. The deadline for registration for the webinar is September 20, 2021. Further details, including the link for registration, are provided in the post here.

Call for Papers: NALSAR’s Indian Journal of Intellectual Property Law (IJIPL) Vol. 12 [Submit by November 20]

We announced that NALSAR Hyderabad’s Indian Journal of Indian Intellectual Property Law (IJIPL) is inviting papers for publication in Volume 12 of the journal. The deadline for submission is 20th November, 2021. Further details including the submission guidelines are available here.

The E-filing and online services for patents in India have been resumed.

India’s first Geographical Indication (GI) store has been opened at the Goa International Airport in Dabolim.

The Himachal Agriculture University has applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag registration for Japonica Red Rice.

