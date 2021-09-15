NUALS Kochi’s Webinar Series on ‘Evolving Facets of IPR’ [September 23]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR), NUALS is organising a webinar series on ‘Evolving Facets of IPR’ on September 23, 2021. For further details, please see the announcement below: CIPR Webinar Series – Evolving Facets of IPR

About the Organisers:

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) is a National Law University located in Kochi, Kerala, India. The university was established by Act 27 of 2005 of the Kerala State Legislature as a public university dedicated to the development and advancement of legal education.

The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) is one of the 16 Centres of excellence established at NUALS. The objective of the Centre is to promote Intellectual Property awareness among students, and to encourage research in the emerging arena of Intellectual property. The Centre fosters R&D activities that blend with its central mission of intellectual pursuit as well as link related interdisciplinary involvement to develop an intellectual law-database which would benefit the nation at large.

Speakers:

Prof. (Dr.) V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice Chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law

University.

Dr. Arul George Scaria, Associate Professor of Law, NationalLaw University, Delhi.

How to Attend:

Registration can be done through this link: https://forms.gle/ bcyCpBrnmUgjMvsd9

Registration is free and open to all. Prior registration and attending the event is required for issuing the Certificate of Participation.

Details:

Date : 23 September, 2021 Time : 9:30AM – 11:30AM

Platform: Google Meet Deadline for Registration : 20 September, 2021

Contact Information: