Webinar on ‘Traditional Knowledge as Intellectual Property: Opportunities and Challenges at the International Level’ [October 13]

We are pleased to inform you that the Microsoft IPR Chair and the DPIIT IPR Chair at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar are jointly organising a webinar on ‘Traditional Knowledge as Intellectual Property: Opportunities and Challenges at the International Level’ on 13th October, 2021.

Webinar on ‘Traditional Knowledge as Intellectual Property: Opportunities and Challenges at the International Level’

We are elated to announce that the Microsoft- IPR Chair-GNLU and DPIIT IPR Chair-GNLU are jointly organising a webinar on “Traditional Knowledge as Intellectual Property: Opportunities and Challenges at the International Level.”

The existing IP regime that is prevalent worldwide was developed along the lines of growing industrialisation in the West. As a result, the traditional knowledge systems of indigenous people around the world do not enjoy the due protection under the existing Intellectual Property protection regime. Therefore, the indigenous populations and local communities all around the world including developing countries have been lobbying for protection of their traditional knowledge systems, claiming protection for the aforementioned as Intellectual Property.

The Webinar will be extremely enriching and enlightening on the Opportunities and Challenges regarding the protection of Traditional Knowledge under the umbrella of Intellectual Property. Details of the webinar are listed below, and we invite and encourage participation for the same.

Date and Time

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 – 6 PM – 7 PM IST

Esteemed Speaker

Mr. Wend Wendland, Director, Traditional Knowledge Division, World Intellectual Property Organisation

Kindly register in advance through the link below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXbYaHyIi4vNePZFEeP-xAX7jKk9W3KhhhdXUfUWFhADenkg/viewform?usp=sf_link