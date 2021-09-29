Webinar on Digital Sequence Information (DSI): Implications on Access & Benefit Sharing [October 4-7]

We’re pleased to inform you that the DPIIT IPR Chair of Inter University Centre for Intellectual Property Rights Studies at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is organizing a four day webinar on “Digital Sequence Information(DSI)- Implications on Access and Benefit Sharing” from October 4-7 2021. For further details, please read the announcement below.

Webinar on Digital Sequence Information (DSI): Implications on Access & Benefit Sharing

The four-day webinar aims to sensitise the legal fraternity about the challenges posed by Digital Sequence Information on Biodiversity law. Digital Sequence Information (DSI), though there is no universally accepted definition, refers to the digital information on the sequence order of subunits of molecules extracted from organisms. It includes digital biological data such as genetic information, bio information, natural information, sequence information, genetic sequence data, nucleotide sequence data or genetic resources in silico.

The rapid growth in digital genetic resources and advances in synthetic biology and gene editing today has resulted in a situation where the utilisation and exploitation of genetic and other information are possible without physically accessing the biological material. It creates multiple challenges when the data is exploited on a commercial scale. As the information is obtained from a biological material, its utilisation and exploitation are governed by the Biodiversity laws. Questions on the model to be followed in accessing of the data, the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising from its commercial exploitation are some of the concerns which the international community is facing today. In the webinar, various challenges which the DSI poses to the Biodiversity framework both at the international and national level will be discussed and deliberated upon at length.

Speakers

Prabha S Nair, Associate Professor of Law, Saveetha University, Chennai & Member of the National Level Expert Committee on Digital Sequence Information, National Biodiversity Authority. Lesly Augustine, Assistant Professor, Sacred Hearts College, Thevara, Kochi. Narendran Thiruthy, Technical Officer, National Biodiversity Authority, Chennai. Edward Hammond, Advisor, Third World Network, Malaysia.

Date & Time

October 4-7, 2021 (4:30-6 PM)

Register in Advance

https://forms.gle/dfpGxcuge8q2rkoS8

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION WILL BE AWARDED TO THOSE WHO HAVE ATTENDED ALL THE SESSIONS.

For more details refer to the brochure attached herewith.