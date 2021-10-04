SpicyIP Weekly Review (September 27 – October 3)

Zolgensma and the Inadequacies of the Compulsory Licensing Regime

In a guest post, Akhil wrote about Zolgensma, Novartis’ gene therapy medication prescribed for treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (‘SMA’). Akhil discusses the compulsory licensing provisions in the TRIPS Agreement, as well as the objectives and principles relating to safeguarding public interest in Articles 7 and 8 and how they find reflection in India’s Patent Act. Breaking down the 3 tests of reasonably meeting the requirements of public, reasonable affordability and patent working in India under Section 84, he assesses the case of Zolgensma, of which an estimated 3,00,000 children suffer. Due to the fact that medications like Zolgensma operate without a large enough target demographic to be addressed as public need, they do not get the necessary attention to have the accessibility issue addressed. From the pharma perspective, Akhil finds that the returns on drugs like Zolgensma, are made almost exclusively by charging exorbitant sums from the very few people suffering from this affliction. He then recounts the CL regime in the country as per the Doha Declaration and national jurisprudence on the matter, opining that the regime has to be reworked to cover within its ambit, the pharmaceutical needs of those suffering from afflictions that might not necessarily affect the ‘public’, but still drastically affects the fundamental right to life.

Other Developments

Decisions from Indian Courts

The Supreme Court in Saregama India v. Next Radio set aside the Madras High Court’s judgment that had modified the application of Rule 29(4) of Copyright Rules, 2013 applicable to the statutory licensing regime under Section 31D of the Copyright Act, finding that it rewrote the words of the statute [September 29, 2021].

Bombay High Court in Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals v. Juzer Mukhiya ordered that Defendants be restrained by a temporary order and injunction from using in relation to their medicinal and pharmaceutical preparations and/or as part of their trading name or corporate name the trade mark and/or the word FRANCO/ FRANCO REMEDIES or any mark deceptively similar to the Plaintiffs trademark and trade name FRANCO INDIAN PHARMACEUICAL PRIVATE LIMITED and form passing off [September 29, 2021].

Delhi High Court in Reddys Laboratories Limited v. West-Coast Pharmaceutical Works directed the Registry to draw up a decree-sheet per the terms of settlement between the Defendants and the Plaintiffs with regard to the case of infringement of Plaintiff’s OMEZ trademark by Defendant’s OMES [September 28, 2021].

Delhi High Court in Entertainment Network India Limited vs PPL directed that status quo be maintained in respect of payment of royalty for broadcast of sound recordings by the Petitioners, with effect from 1 October 2021, as per rates determined by IPAB in its Order dated 31 December 2020, pending final determination of revised statutory royalty rates by the Court [September 27, 2021].

Other News from the Country

The DPIIT has introduced the Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2021 on 21st September 2021.

IPRS has launched a three-month-long campaign ‘License Liya Kya’ to educate music users on the different licensing needs and kinds of music licenses available and highlight the benefits of music licensing and the ease of procurement.

A Puducherry-based firm providing sustainable solutions for agriculture has moved the Madras High Court alleging infringement of its registered design of a ‘solar insect trap’ by a Vellore based company.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has held that Shell India is not taxable in India for consideration received from resale/use of the computer software through EULAs/distribution agreements since the amount does not constitute ‘royalty’ within the meaning of section 195 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Geographical indication tag has been awarded to seven indigenous products from Uttarakhand including Kumaon’s chyura oil, Munsyari rajma, Bhotia dann (a rug made by Bhotias, a nomadic community), aipan (traditional art made on special occasions), ringal craft (art of making items by knitting bamboo strands), copper products and thulma (blankets spun from locally-sourced fabric).

A piece in the Indian Express examines the Sci-Hub copyright infringement case at length.

Former Joint Secretary KL Sharma has published his book ‘Healing the Pharmacy of the World’, on drug regulation in India.

