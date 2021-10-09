International Webinar on ‘Vaccines and Immunization: Ethical and Legal Implications’ [October 18]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Centre for Health Law and Policy (CHLP), the Centre for Human Rights (CHR) and the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) under the aegis of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), in collaboration with the Prof. N R Madhava Menon Interdisciplinary Centre for Research Ethics and Protocols (ICREP), CUSAT and the Kerala State Higher Education Council are conducting an international webinar on ‘Vaccines and Immunization: Ethical and Legal Implications’ on October 18, 2021 to explore the consequences of vaccines and immunization on the domains of health, human rights and intellectual property as well as the numerous concerns raised in these interrelated fields, especially within the context of the pandemic. For further details, please see the announcement below:

International Webinar on ‘Vaccines and Immunization: Ethical and Legal Implications’

About the Event

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again placed public health in the spotlight. Governments across the globe are implementing mechanisms to curb the spread of the virus. Battling a novel virus has also put immense pressure on scientists and researchers to find a vaccine as well as raised concerns on resource-allocation as well as disease management. International institutions such the United Nations, WHO, WIPO as well as other supra-national entities are stressing on interdisciplinary synergies and collaborations in these difficult times to solve these numerous issues of global concern and relevance. The pandemic has put into perspective the lack of access to effective healthcare that many people across the globe have to face. The right to life and healthcare being one of the most fundamental of human rights naturally intertwines the two fields in this discussion. In the process of developing a vaccine, it becomes imperative that Intellectual Property Laws must be applied in order to expedite the access and availability of prospective vaccines and must not be an obstacle towards the same. Thus, with multiple institutions engaged in tackling the pandemic, the analysis of three spheres of law has become an integral part of the process, especially in the matter of vaccines as well as immunization process – Health, Human Rights and Intellectual Property Rights. This event is an effort to provide a platform for discussions and deliberations that are to bring new insights and understanding towards the various dimensions involved in the matter of vaccines, their impact on public health, the responses and duties of States, people and other stakeholders, an evaluation of the healthcare sector frameworks, mechanisms of clinical trials and their limitations, the scope of intellectual property rights in such context as well as to throw light on the changes that are to be brought, in light of our shared experiences.

About the Organisers

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) is a National Law University located in Kochi, Kerala, India. The university was established by Act 27 of 2005 of the Kerala State Legislature as a public university dedicated to the development and advancement of legal education.

Centre for Health Law & Policy (CHLP)Interdisciplinary Centre established in 2014 at National University of Advanced Legal Studies as its ninth Centre for study and research. Health law mainly focuses on the authority of the government at various jurisdictional levels to improve the health of the general population within societal limits and norms. It also analyzes legal issues in public health practice and also the public health effects of legal practice. The Centre aims to encourage, promote and support innovative and important scholarship including teaching, research, consultancy and advocacy in areas of health care law by undertaking various projects. Interdisciplinary Centre established in 2014 at National University of Advanced Legal Studies as its ninth Centre for study and research. Health law mainly focuses on the authority of the government at various jurisdictional levels to improve the health of the general population within societal limits and norms. It also analyzes legal issues in public health practice and also the public health effects of legal practice. The Centre aims to encourage, promote and support innovative and important scholarship including teaching, research, consultancy and advocacy in areas of health care law by undertaking various projects. Centre for Human Rights (CHR) The Centre for Human Rights was established to stimulate discussions on the concept of human rights and how the law can be used in the service of human rights. Since independence, India has made significant efforts to strengthen the constitutional, legal and institutional framework to protect and promote human rights. This work has been supported by an active and sensitive judiciary, which has safeguarded and strengthened existing civil and political rights as well as meaningfully expanded the notion of rights to include basic economic and social entitlements. However, human rights violations continue to be reported demonstrating the shortfalls in the existing system. This scenario illustrates the need for continuous efforts to develop a culture of human rights accompanied by legal initiatives upholding human rights. The Centre therefore works to bridge the knowledge in legal, social and cultural realms that impede the achievement of higher human rights compliance. Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights has, since its inception, been at the forefront of promoting research and education in the field of IPR. The Centre fosters R&D activities that blend with its central mission of intellectual pursuit as well as link related interdisciplinary involvement to develop an intellectual law-database which would benefit the nation at large. The two primary goals of the Centre are to enhance research and expertise pro-actively in novel and emerging fields of intellectual property law, as well as become a source of information and expertise on the subject. Through its flagship journal, NUALS Intellectual Property Law Review as well as various other activities, it seeks to enrich scholarship in the domain of intellectual property rights. Interdisciplinary Centre for Research in Ethics and Protocols (ICREP) The Prof. N R Madhava Menon Interdisciplinary Centre for Research Ethics and Protocols, being an Inter University Centre of Excellence, tries to seek integrity in academic scientific pursuits by giving insights to the teaching, student and research community about the ethical rules and norms existing in the realm of scientific research, thereby enhance the quality of scientific studies. The centre is an independent and autonomous research centre on Bio-ethics and exhibits inter university character. Objectives of the centre include drawing up of Code of Conduct of Research for different disciplines and interdisciplinary studies; laying down general and specific standards necessary for different types of scientific experimentations, storage of specimens, data, etc.; providing technical advice to institutions of research especially those engaged in industrial and biotechnological research; laying down different standards of law for scientific and non – scientific research; framing the laws necessary for experimental labs to address safety concerns, among other things.

Speaker

Prof. (Dr.) Reidar K. Lie, Professor of Philosophy and Department Head, Department of Philosophy, University of Bergen, Norway.

He is also an Adjunct Professor, Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Peking Union Medical College, Beijing as well as the Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Department of Bioethics, Clinical Center, National Institutes of Health, USA. Presently, he is the Erudite Scholar in Residence Program at ICREP, CUSAT.

How to Register

Registration can be done through this link: https://forms.gle/ dMiWNAk2nSQYPbWm7

Registration is free and open to all.

Kindly note that we only have a limited number of seats available. We shall do our best to accommodate everyone.

Details

Date: 18 October, 2021

Deadline for Registration: 11 October, 2021

Contact Information