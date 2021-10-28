Delhi High Court extends the deadline to submit comments on Delhi High Court Intellectual Property Rights Division Rules, 2021

The Delhi High Court Registry on October 26, 2021 announced an extension for submitting suggestions and comments on the proposed Delhi High Court Intellectual Property Rights Division Rules, 2021. As per this, the new deadline stands as November 10, 2021.

The proposed rules come out as a result of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, and the recommendations made by the committee constituted by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Justice D. N Patel, to further the implementation of the said legislation. This committee is composed of the Chief Justice, along with Justice Pratibha M. Singh and Justice Sanjeev Narula as its members. The Rules consist of a total of 31 Rules consisting of definitions, filing & nomenclature, the procedure for appeals, different petitions, intervention, summary adjudication, guidelines of written submissions and timelines for oral submissions, costs etc. (see livelaw’s coverage on this extension here).

In case interested stakeholders (members of the Bar, academics, other interested parties) have not yet submitted their comments, this extended deadline is a good time for them to send in their inputs and assist in establishing or rather re-establishing a mechanism to bring in a robust IP court for the country.