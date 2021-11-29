Call For Submissions: NUALS’ Blog ‘The IP Site’

We’re pleased to inform you that The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi is inviting submissions for its official blog, The IP Site on a rolling basis. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Call for Blogs – The IP Site, the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR), NUALS Kochi

The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), invites submissions for its official blog, The IP Site.

About the IP Site

The IP Site is a leading Intellectual Property Law blog, founded as an initiative of the CIPR, NUALS. Established in 2016, The IP Site is dedicated to the publication of original articles, essays and other similar resources on developments in Intellectual Property Law, to encourage and stimulate the awareness and importance of the same.

About CIPR

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Kochi, established the ‘Centre for Intellectual Property Rights’ (CIPR) to promote Intellectual Property awareness among students, and to encourage research in the emerging arena of Intellectual property. The Centre fosters R&D activities that blend with its central mission of intellectual pursuit as well as link related inter-disciplinary involvement to develop an intellectual law-database, which would benefit the nation at large. The main objective of the Centre is to evolve into a flagship institution of intellectual property law studies in India.

CIPR is proactively engaged in the organization of seminars, workshops and conferences, publishing its flagship journal ‘The IP Law Review’, and its blog, The IP Site.

Call for Posts

We invite contributions from all students (including non-law students), academicians, scholars, lawyers and members of and outside the legal fraternity, to develop and enable our understanding of IPR.

We are looking for contributions on any contemporary topics or themes of IPR that is of relevance and significance today, in its application in India and across the world.

We accept submissions on a rolling basis. Authors contributing 4 or more posts shall be awarded a Certificate from CIPR, acknowledging their contributions.

Submission Guidelines

Format

Blog entries must strictly be in English and in electronic form. They are further to be submitted in .doc /.docx /.odt formats only.

Word Limit

Submissions shall not exceed 1000 words (excluding endnotes). However, as a matter of editorial discretion, this may be relaxed to 1500 words.

Presentation

Submissions are to be made in Times New Roman font, font size-12, and line spacing-1.5.

Citations must be included in the form of hyperlinks to the sources referred to within the text itself. Endnotes must be used only for sources that are not available online and must follow the Bluebook (20th Edition) style of citation. Endnotes must be in font size-10 and line spacing-1. Submissions shall not contain footnotes.

Other Details

Plagiarism (including self-plagiarism) shall entail immediate disqualification.

Only the first communication of your submission shall be considered, hence multiple submissions of the same entry, with or without modifications, shall not be acknowledged.

Submissions shall be mailed to [email protected]. The mail accompanying the submission shall include the following details of the author:

o Name

o E-mail-id

o Contact number

o Co-authorship is permitted, to the limit of 2 authors, in which case, the aforementioned details of both of whom, shall be included in the accompanying mail.

Kindly submit the Declaration Form, duly filled, along with the mail accompanying the submission.

Contact Information

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact: Mekha Vijayakumar, Managing Editor

E-mail: [email protected]

For the declaration form and further information regarding submissions, click HERE.