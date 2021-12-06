Beginners’ Awareness Workshop on Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field [Dec 13-15; Apply by Dec 10]

We’re pleased to inform you that Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT and Third World Network are jointly organising a free Beginners’ Awareness Workshop on Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field from 13th to 15th December, 2021.

Beginners’ Awareness Workshop on Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field

Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT and Third World Network are jointly organising a Beginners’ Awareness Workshop on Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field. The workshop is online and is open to health activists, PG students of chemistry, biochemistry, pharmacy, early career researchers and faculty members from said disciplines etc.

The Workshop will be held from 13-15 December, 2021. Time: 12.30 pm – 3 pm (IST), 3 pm – 5.30 pm (Manila, Philippines), 2 pm – 4.30 pm (Jakarta, Indonesia), 3 pm – 5.30 pm (Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia ).

The workshop aims to give an idea of the patent system and its impact on accessing medicines for HIV, TB, Hep C and COVID-19, patentability criteria and how oppositions play a role in disallowing patents to frivolous and marginal improvements to existing drugs. This workshop is a precursor to a detailed workshop on patent oppositions in the pharmaceutical field in 2022.

The objective of this workshop is to create awareness and understanding on how opposition system can help in reducing patent monopoly and ensure access to medicines.

The Workshop is open to candidates based in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines. The medium of instruction is English. There is a google link to the application form-https://forms.gle/6AWY7YVzfA4CDrVM8. The application deadline is December 10th, 2021. There is no application/registration fee.