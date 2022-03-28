Webinar on ‘Is the Leaked TRIPS Waiver Text a Loss for India?’ [March 30]

We’re pleased to inform you that Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), People’s Vaccine Alliance (India) and Campaign for Access to Medicines, Diagnostics and Devices (CAMD-India) would like to invite you to a webinar on “Is the leaked TRIPS Waiver text a loss for India?” to discuss the critical issues in the leaked text on 30th March, 2022. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Webinar on ‘Is the leaked TRIPS Waiver text a loss for India?’

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has been discussing the TRIPS Waiver proposal for Covid-19 medical products for the last 18 months. The proposal by India and South Africa received widespread support by developing countries in no time. On the other hand, the rich countries have been opposing it tooth and nail, especially the European Union (EU). The WTO Secretariat facilitated negotiations between a group of four countries – India, South Africa, the EU and the US – to arrive at a solution. A leaked text, allegedly agreed upon by the four countries, has become a major concern for health activists and civil society across the world. It is a heavily compromised text which limits the use of even existing mechanisms to break the monopoly of Big Pharma. It is confined only to Covid-19 vaccines and suggests a compulsory license mechanism rather than a waiver. Even for vaccines, it calls for waiving of only patents, not other forms of intellectual property such as copyright and trade secrets. It extends till the continuation of the pandemic, but does not clarify when the pandemic situation will cease.

India has shown leadership in proposing and advancing the TRIPS Waiver proposal. It ought not to succumb to the pressures of the developed countries like the US or regional blocks like the EU.

In this background, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), People’s Vaccine Alliance (India) and Campaign for Access to Medicines, Diagnostics and Devices (CAMD-India) would like to invite you to a webinar on “Is the leaked TRIPS Waiver text a loss for India?” to discuss the critical issues in the leaked text. Following are the details of the programme:

Date: Wednesday, 30 March, 2022

Time: 6.00 pm-7.30 pm IST

Platform: Zoom

Speakers:

Leena Menghaney, Médecins Sans Frontières

Prof. Dr. Biswajit Dhar, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Discussants:

Priti Patnaik, Geneva Health Files

Anjela Taneja, People’s Vaccine Alliance

Register in advance:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q1BZUsmiTd-5AtB93H8GwA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.