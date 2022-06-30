Reminder: Shamnad Basheer Essay Competition Deadline Coming up, Prize Money Doubled

As a reminder to our readers, the deadline for submissions to the 3rd Shamnad Basheer Essay Competition on Intellectual Property Law is just a couple of weeks away – July 14th, 2022 (23:59 IST). We’re also very happy to announce that an anonymous supporter has generously agreed to double the prize money for the winners! The first, second and third prize winners will now be getting INR. 30,000, INR 20,000 and INR 10,000 respectively.

As a reminder – this year’s edition is open to current law students as well as recent law graduates – that is, people who have completed their first law degree in 2019 or later! As noted earlier, we are also very fortunate to have Prof Shubha Ghosh and Prof Srividhya Ragavan as the judges for this year’s edition.

For the other details regarding the essay competition, please see the original announcement post here. We look forward to your entries!