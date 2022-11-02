Course on Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents [Kochi, December 10-14]

We are pleased to inform you that the Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and Third World Network are organising a five-day course/workshop on ‘Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents in the Developing World’ from December 10- 14 in Kochi, Kerala. The deadline for applications is November 10, 2022. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Course on Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents

“Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and Third World Network are jointly organising a five-day course/workshop on Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents in the Developing World from 10—14 December, 2022, at Kochi, Kerala.

This workshop is expected to deepen the understanding of the intricate linkage between access to medicines and the barriers presented by intellectual property legal and policy frameworks. It will also help in increasing the knowledge on the use of flexibilities provided by international trade agreements such as the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), to improve access to medicines at a domestic level. The workshop also aims to equip the participants (preference for young) to work on aspects of law and policy interventions.

We encourage you to apply and would request you share information regarding the workshop with any participant from your organisation and any other organisations/institutions who might be interested in the workshop (preferably students, younger activists, practitioners, etc).”

The course shall take place from 9 AM to 4:30 PM and shall be conducted offline. There is no participation fee charged for the workshop. Travel and accommodation are also sponsored by the organizers through scholarships.

To participate in the course/ workshop, it is necessary to send the filled-in application form here on or before 10th November, 2022.

For further details, please email [email protected].