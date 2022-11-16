Workshop on Patent Opposition in the Pharmaceutical Field [Kochi, December 4-8]

We are pleased to inform you that the Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and Third World Network are organizing a workshop on ‘Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field’ from December 4- 8, 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. The deadline for applications is November 19, 2022. There are no registration fees and travel plus accommodation will be arranged by the organizers through scholarships. For further details, please see their announcement below:

Workshop on Patent Opposition in the Pharmaceutical Field

Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT, and Third World Network are jointly organising a workshop ‘Patent Opposition in the Pharmaceutical Field’. The workshop is between 4-8 December 2022. The workshop is offline and is being held at Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT, Kochi.

The workshop starts with a brief introduction to the patent system and its impact on accessing medicines for HIV, TB, Hep C, and COVID-19, patentability criteria, and how oppositions play a role in disallowing patents to frivolous and marginal improvements to existing drugs.

After an introduction, the workshop will provide:

A detailed review of the laws relating to patentability criteria- inventive step, novelty, subject-matter exclusion in India

Sufficiency of disclosure

Prior art search

Patent opposition system in India- grounds of opposition and

Strategies in drafting an opposition.

The workshop will also have multiple group work and aims to develop participants skills to review patent applications, and prior art, chose the grounds of opposition, and also draft the opposition.

The objective of this workshop is to create an understanding and provide hands-on training to work on opposition systems that can help in reducing patent monopoly and ensure access to medicines.

The Workshop is only open to candidates based in India. The medium of instruction is English. Attached please find the flyer for the opposition’s workshop. Below is the link to the application form. The application deadline is November 19th, 2022.

Application Form: https://forms.gle/QpNT1bv8yghzidxx6

Interested candidates, please apply.

For any queries, write to: campaign4access2medicinesindia[at]gmail[dot]com