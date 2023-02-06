[Sponsored] UK IPO-INTA Brand Protection Strategies Conference, 2023

We are pleased to announce that the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO) and International Trademark Association (INTA) are jointly hosting a conference on brand protection strategies on February 24th, 2023 at the Imperial, New Delhi. The conference includes insights from government officials, academics, brand owners, and IP practitioners and is completely free-to-attend! For further details please read their announcement below.

UK IPO-INTA Brand Protection Strategies Conference, 2023

UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and International Trademark Association (INTA) are jointly hosting a free-to-attend conference on brand protection strategies on 24th February, 2023 at the Imperial, New Delhi.

The conference will include expert insights from government officials, academics, brand owner and IP practitioners on brand protection and brand building!

The conference will run from 9 AM- 2:30 PM and will consist of 2 sessions. The first session will focus on ‘Effective Brand Protection for Businesses and the second session will focus on ‘Brand Protection in the Digital World.

Please note that limited seats are available and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Prior registration through RSVP is mandatory for attendance.

Interested participants can RSVP to Daanish Naithani ([email protected]) or Prachi Pahuja ([email protected]). A Brochure containing the program of the Conference will be emailed to registered participants before the Conference.