SpicyIP Tidbit: CGPDTM Notifies Patent and Trademark Agent Exams 2024

The CGPDTM has notified the 2024 Patent and Trademarks Agents Exams. The Trademarks Agent Exam is “likely” to be held on January 06, 2024 and the Patent Agent Exam is “likely” to be held on January 7, 2024 in 14 locations- Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Vishakhapatnam.
Both exams will be conducted in 2 sessions of 2 hours (objective type) and 3 hours (descriptive type) respectively.
The eligibility of the candidates for the Trademarks Agent Exam is given under Rule 144 of the Trade Marks Rules, 2017 and the eligibility of the candidates for the Patent Agent Exams is given under Section 126 of the Patents Act, 1970. The qualifying marks for the Trademarks Agent Exam are stated to be the same as the qualifying marks for the Patent Agent exam as given in Rule 110 of the Patent Rules.
The accompanying guidelines to the notice give other relevant information about the registration process, issuance of admit cards, nature of the written examinations, and importantly the syllabus for the exam. The syllabus for the Trademarks Agent Exam is- Trade Marks Act, 1999 & Trademarks Rules, 2017 (as amended) & IP Administration. For the Patent Agent Exam, it’s the Patent Act, 1970, Patent Rules 2003 (as amended) & IP Administration.
The mode of application for the exams is online and the registration is open till September 30 (5:30 PM).
The notice is linked here and the guidelines for the exams are here.
For any query related to the Trademarks Agent Exam, an email can be sent to [email protected], and for a query related to the Patent Agent Exam, an email can be sent to [email protected].