SpicyIP Events: Workshop on Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents in the Developing World [Guwahati, April 20-24]

Date : April 20, 2020 - April 24, 2020

Nature : Workshop

Location : Guwahati, Assam

Contact : As mentioned in the post below

We’re pleased to inform you that The Third World Network (TWN), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan are organising a five day workshop on Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents in the Developing World from April 20-24, 2020 in Guwahati, Assam. The deadline for applications is March 20, 2020. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Workshop on Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents in the Developing World

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Third World Network (TWN) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai are together organising a five-day workshop on Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents in the Developing World from April 20-24, 2020 in Guwahati, Assam.

This workshop is expected to deepen the understanding of the intricate linkage between access to medicines and the barriers presented by intellectual property legal and policy framework. It will also help in increasing the knowledge on use of flexibilities provided by international trade agreements such as the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), to improve access to medicines at a domestic level. The workshop also aims to equip the participants to make law and policy interventions.

To participate in the workshop, it is necessary to send the filled-in application form here on or before 12th March, 2020.

There is no participation fee charged for the workshop. Travel and accommodation are also sponsored by the organizers.

For any further information, you may send an e-mail at campaign4access2medicinesindia @gmail.com or call Saral Kumar at 011-40521773.