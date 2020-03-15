Call for Papers: NLSIU’s Indian Journal of Law and Technology (IJLT) Vol. 16 [Submit by April 15]

We are pleased to inform our readers that NLSIU Bangalore’s Indian Journal of Law and Technology (IJLT) is inviting original and unpublished manuscripts for publication in Volume 16. For further details, please see the call for papers below:

The Indian Journal of Law & Technology (IJLT) is now accepting submissions for Volume 16. Please send in your submissions before April 15, 2020 in order for them to be considered.

About the Journal

The Indian Journal of Law and Technology (IJLT)is a student-edited, peer-reviewed, completely open access law journal published annually by the National Law School of India University, Bangalore. The IJLT is the first and only law journal in India devoted exclusively to the study of the interface between law and technology.

The journal carries scholarship in the areas of intellectual property rights, internet governance, information communication technologies, access to medicine, privacy rights, digital freedoms, openness, telecommunications policy, media law, innovation, civil liberties and technology etc. along with focusing on perspectives on contemporary issues involving the intersection of law, technology, industry and policy.

The previous issues of the IJLT have featured scholarly writings by renowned authors such as William Patry, Justice Michael Kirby, Yochai Benkler, Jonathan Zittrain, Donald S. Chisum, Justice S. Muralidhar, Benjamin Edelman, Gavin Sutter, Raymond T. Nimmer, John Frow, Christoph Antons, Lawrence Liang and Shamnad Basheer. Volume 15 will also feature articles by Judge Maria Berger and Judge Christopher Vajda of the European Court of Justice.

The Journal is now indexed on research databases such as WestLaw, HeinOnline, the Legal Information Institute of India, SCC and Manupatra. Following the policy of open access, all the articles from previous issues are available on our website: http://ijlt.in.

Categories of Submissions

Articles (5000-12000 words). Essays (3000-5000 words). Case Notes, Legislative Comments, Book/Article Reviews (2000-6000 words).

The above limits are exclusive of footnotes. Substantive footnoting is allowed.

Guidelines

All submissions must be accompanied by a cover letter stating the name(s) of the authors, their institution/affiliation, the title of the submission and contact details. An abstract (not more than 250 words) must be submitted. Co-authorship (up to a maximum of 3 authors) is permitted. The body of the paper shall be in Times New Roman, font size 12, 1.5 line spacing. Footnotes should be in Times New Roman, size 10 single line spacing. Kindly follow the OSCOLA (4th edition) style of citation. All submissions must be original, unpublished and should not have been submitted for review to other journals. Please send in your submissions in MS/Open Word (*.doc OR *.docx OR *.odt)

Deadline

All submissions must be made on or before 11:59 p.m., April 15, 2020.

Submissions must only be sent to [email protected] – submissions made to any other e-mail ID will not be considered.

Please feel free to browse our website ( www.ijlt.in ).

Contact

Rajashri Seal (Chief Editor): [email protected] and [email protected].