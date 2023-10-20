Deadline to File Comments/ Suggestions on IP Manuals Extended till November 15, 2023

Image by Freepik

A few days after the October 15th deadline to submit comments/ suggestions to the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) for the revision of the Patent, Designs, Trademark, GI and Copyright Manuals and Guidelines, the CGPDTM has extended the deadline by a month making November 15th as the new deadline to submit these comments.

The relevant links to the present manuals and guidelines are given below:-

For a quick background reading on some of the interesting and important concepts explained within these manuals and guidelines below, interested readers can refer to a few blog posts below:-

