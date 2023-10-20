Deadline to File Comments/ Suggestions on IP Manuals Extended till November 15, 2023

A few days after the October 15th deadline to submit comments/ suggestions to the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) for the revision of the Patent, Designs, Trademark, GI and Copyright Manuals and Guidelines, the CGPDTM has extended the deadline by a month making November 15th as the new deadline to submit these comments.
The relevant links to the present manuals and guidelines are given below:-
- Patent Manuals
- Guidelines for Examination of Computer-Related Inventions, 2017
- Guidelines for Examination of Patent Applications in the Field of Pharmaceuticals
- Guidelines for Processing of Patent Applications Relating to Traditional Knowledge and Biological Material
- Guidelines for Examination of Biotechnology Applications for Patent
- Copyright Manual
- Draft Trademark Manual
- Trademark Guidelines
- GI Manual
- GI Guidelines
- Design Manual
