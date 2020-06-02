Date : July 4, 2020 - July 6, 2020

Nature : Moot Court Competition

Location : Online Platform

Contact : [email protected]

We’re pleased to inform you that I-Win IP Services, in association with Govt’s Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), is organising its first Virtual National IPR Moot Court Competition. The competition is open to law, science and engineering students and will be held from 4th to 6th July, 2020. With an intent to encourage interdisciplinary learning, the competition mandates each participating team to comprise at least one science or engineering student. The deadline for registration is 15th June, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below.

I-WIN’s First Virtual National IPR Moot Court Competition 2020 [July 4-6]

It gives us immense pleasure to invite participants from your esteemed institution to the I-WIN’s first Virtual National IPR Moot Court Competition – 2020 to be held from 4th July to 6th July, 2020. The Moot Court Competition is being organized by I-WIN IP Services and Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), Department For Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, in collaboration with Centre for IPRs and Patent Facilitation Services of Osmania University and University College of Law, Osmania University with the intention to create greater awareness in the field of IPR litigation.

Moot Courts are quite common to law students, however with the intent to impart intellectual property training to engineering and science students too and make law students work along with engineering and science students in the field of intellectual property rights, we have proposed for the first time participation of Engineering and Science students along with law students in the present competition. Hence it is mandatory for participants to include one student from science or engineering streams.

Since we are in the era of virtual courts and digital evidences, I-WIN IP Services thought it is absolutely essential for upcoming lawyers to equip and skill themselves in dealing with virtual courts rooms and with this idea, we present first I-WIN Virtual National IPR Moot Court Competition – 2020 in association with Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM).

It is also an opportunity for other college/university/institution students to go through the proceedings and participate actively since it is virtually available.

Keeping in view the above, we thought it fit to conduct a Moot Court Competition and we look forward to the enthusiastic participation of your institute and make it a grand success by your esteemed presence.

Moot Problem

Please click http://www.i-winip. com/ipmoot2020/Moot_Problem_ Final.pdf to view the problem.

Rules & Regulations

Please click http://www.i- winip.com/ipmoot2020/Rules_ and_Regulations_Final.pdf to view the Competition’s Rules & Regulations.

Awards / Prizes

The Best Team: The Best Team would be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000/-

The Best Team would be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000/- The Second Best Team: The Second Best Team would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000/-.

The Second Best Team would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000/-. The Best Memorial: The Best Memorial would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-.

The Best Memorial would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-. Best Male Speaker: The Best Male Speaker would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-.

The Best Male Speaker would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-. Best Female Speaker : The Best Female Speaker would be awarded a cash prize of Rs.10,000/-.

: The Best Female Speaker would be awarded a cash prize of Rs.10,000/-. Best Researcher:The Best Researcher would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 5,000/-

Important Dates /Schedule Of Events

Moot Problem Release and Registration Open on 1st June 2020

Last Date for Registration is 15th June 2020

Submission of Moot Memorials for Both Sides on or before 1st July 2020.

Briefing Session for The Competition and Exchange of Moot Memorials on 3rd July 2020 for Initial Rounds

Preliminary Rounds and Briefing Session for the Quarter Final Round and Exchange of Moot Memorials on 4th July 2020

Quarter Final and Semi-Final Rounds and Briefing Session for The Final Round and Exchange of Moot Memorials on 5th July 2020

Final Round of Competition and Results Announcement on 6th July 2020.

Registration & Contact Details

Please visit our website http://www.i-winip.com/ipmoot. php for registration and other details. If you have any queries, please e-mail at [email protected]