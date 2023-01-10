Everybody loves a challenging moot court, don’t they? And what can be better than one dealing with intricate IP issues? We are pleased to see that Banaras Hindu University is organizing the 10th Mahamana Malaviya National Moot Court Competition, with the problem for this year’s competition surrounding patent law and incremental innovations. The competition is from 24th March- 26th March 2023. Certificates, trophies and monetary prizes will be awarded to the Winner, Runners up, Best Speaker, Best Researcher and Best Memorial. The last date to register for the competition is January 20, 2023. For further details please read their announcement below –

10th Mahamana Malviya National Moot Court Competition by Law School, Banaras Hindu University [Varanasi, March 24-26, 2023]

About the Organizer

Banaras Hindu University is a temple of learning located in the revered city of Varanasi. With the assistance of notable figures like Dr. Annie Besant, who saw it as the University of India, the great nationalist leader Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya established this creative and inventive university in 1916.

About the Competition

The Faculty of Law at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi is hosting the 10th edition of the prestigious Mahamana Malaviya National Moot Court Competition, from March 24-26, 2023.

The competition shall consist of the following rounds – Memorial Selection Round, Researcher’s Test, Two Preliminary Rounds, and Three Advanced Rounds, viz. Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Finals.

This edition of the competition is based on patents. The proposition of this competition has been drafted keeping in mind the recent developments in the law relating to patents for incremental innovations.

The problem can be accessed here (pdf) in the brochure.

Eligibility

Students pursuing either a 3-Year or a 5-Year LL.B. degree in the Academic Year 2022-2023 from any recognized Law School/Colleges/Universities in India are eligible to participate.

How to Register?

To express their interest in participation, all teams must email the duly filled, scanned copy of the Registration Form (provided in the brochure) to mccfacultyoflawbhu[at]gmail[dot]com with the subject “Registration for 10th Mahamana Malaviya National Moot Court Competition, 2023” before January 20, 2023, 11:59 PM IST.

Registration Fee

Post the memorial selections, the teams qualifying for the oral rounds shall have to deposit a participation fee of INR 5,000 for final registrations.

Awards

Winning Team

Runner Up

Best Speaker

Best Memorial

Best Researcher

Additionally,

100% fee waiver in one of the courses of Lawctopus Law School for the winning team members (3 coupons).

50% fee waiver in one of the courses of Lawctopus Law School for the runner-up team.

Venue

Law School (Faculty of Law), Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh – 221005.

Contact Information

Interested parties can reach out to mccfacultyoflawbhu[at]gmail[dot]com for any clarifications.