Lexstructor’s Live Webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Patent Laws in India and the Trade Related Aspects on Potential Drugs’ [June 28]

Date : June 28, 2020 - June 28, 2020

Nature : Webinar

Location : Online Platform

Contact : [email protected]

We’re pleased to inform you that Lexstructor is organizing a webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Patent Laws in India and the Trade Related Aspects on Potential Drugs’. The deadline for registration is June 27, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Patent Laws in India and the Trade Related Aspects on Potential Drugs’ | June 28, 2020

Lexstructor is an online, open access legal news, journals publication and education imparting platform, which is dedicated to express views on varied legal issues, thereby generating diversified research emerging areas in law. This platform shall also encourage the intent of young law students, professionals and members of academia to contribute to the field of law and its relation with various aspects of technology, policy making, management and other disciplines of academia, through journal and blogs sections.

We’re organizing a webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Patent Laws in India and the Trade Related Aspects on Potential Drugs’. The webinar is being organized by Lexstructor with an aim that the IP protection and in particular, the patent regimes must be managed with great care, as well as a willingness to occasionally set aside financial considerations in favor of ethical or moral concerns, especially when it comes to facing unprecedented global health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. While IP laws are certainly crucial as they incentivize the development of (often) vital drugs, they are far from perfect, and may very well require further adjustment or reform to meet overarching public interests.

Here are few crucial points which came to rise while assessing the impact of this pandemic:

Will intellectual property laws in India be a hurdle or opportunity for the affordable access of the COVID-19 potential drugs in India? Will the provision for compulsory licensing prevail over the exclusive rights of the patent owner, during the ongoing pandemic? Impact of COVID-19 on procedural time limits in patent filings in India COVID-19 and the New ‘Health Trade’ Paradigm: Impact on TRIPS Agreement Various strategies to be adopted by the IP professionals and patent applicants

Who should attend?

Law students, legal professionals and other professionals having a keen interest in IPR or working in the field of IPR, are eligible to register.

Limited seats (100) are available; first-cum-first-serve rule will be followed.

Panelists

Ms. Nithya Somasundaram, Advocate & Patent Agent at R.K. Dewan & Co. Mr. Vijay Kumar Makyam, Registered Patent & Trademark Agent, Founder and Partner of I-WIN IP Services, Faculty for KSCST Bangalore, IPFC Empaneled Attorney – NI-MSME, Guest Faculty in NI MSME and NIPER Hyderabad Mr. Sukanta Roy, Assistant Manager – Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Study Coordinator at TAAB Biostudy Services Dr. Indranil Saha, IPR Expert – Calcutta High Court, M.Sc from Presidency University, Ph.D from IISC Bangalore, Post-Doctorate from UNESCO, Italy, LLB (IPR) from IIT Kharagpur.

When?

Date : June 28, 2020

Time : 5 PM to 6:30 PM

Registration

No registration fee.

To register, kindly e-mail us at [email protected] or Whatsapp us on 9641060192.

Contact Details

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at [email protected] You may visit our website at www.lexstructor.in.